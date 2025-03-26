Where to find all Azuchi Castle Samurai Daishos in Assassin's Creed Shadows (rewards and more)

Azuchi Castle Samurai Daishos are some of the toughest opponents in Assassin's Creed Shadows. Located in the Omi region, on the eastern coast of Lake Biwa, this level 40 fortress isn’t accessible until you’ve progressed far enough in Yasuke’s story. Its tight spaces make one-on-one fights rare, so expect to battle multiple enemies at once.

If you’re planning to take down all four Azuchi Castle Samurai Daishos in Assassin's Creed Shadows, this guide tells you exactly where to find them and what rewards you’ll get for the effort.

All Azuchi Castle Samurai Daisho locations in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Azuchi Castle whereabouts in Assassin's Creed Shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming, Ubisoft)

1) Eastern barracks – First and second Samurai Daisho

The first two of the Azuchi Castle Samurai Daishos are in the Eastern Barracks, surrounded by guards. One stands watching a sparring match and will not move unless he sees or hears something. The other is patrolling the outskirts of the barracks, occasionally in view of the first.

If you're able to remove the one standing by watching the sparring quietly, it simplifies the fight. Otherwise, get ready for a very intense battle.

2) Main building – Third and fourth Samurai Daisho

The other two of the Azuchi Castle Samurai Daishos are located within Azuchi Castle's main building, the tallest in the area. One is on the second floor, and the other is on the third.

The narrow passages make it impossible to sneak around, and killing one or two enemies can easily alert the others. Yasuke fares better in single-enemy close-space encounters. With Naoe, you will need to use instant assassinations with quick movement, lest you get engulfed.

Unlocking the Legendary Chest in Azuchi Castle

1) Legendary Chest location

After eliminating all four Azuchi Castle Samurai Daishos, you’ll have access to the Legendary Chest on the third floor of the main building. This chest contains the Ship Captain’s Mask, as well as a powerful piece of gear for Yasuke that allows him to parry ranged attacks and send them back to enemies.

2) Other notable loot in Azuchi Castle

Kano painting (Second floor): This is found near the samurai stationed there. Since most of the building’s enemies will likely be taken down by this point, grabbing it should be simple.

This is found near the samurai stationed there. Since most of the building’s enemies will likely be taken down by this point, grabbing it should be simple. Data fragment chest (Upper floors): This is located in a less-guarded area, but a couple of enemies still patrol the room.

