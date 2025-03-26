Where to find all Fukuchiyama Castle Samurai Daishos in Assassin's Creed Shadows (rewards and more)

The Fukuchiyama Castle Samurai Daishos are elite enemies you’ll need to take down in Assassin's Creed Shadows to claim one of the game’s Legendary Chests. This castle, located deep in the Tamba region, is heavily fortified and home to five Samurai Daishos. Clearing them out will earn you valuable rewards, including the Kasa of the Legendary Ronin, Mastery Points, and XP.

Ad

If you're struggling to locate all five Fukuchiyama Castle Samurai Daishos, this guide breaks down their exact positions and what rewards you’ll unlock in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

All Fukuchiyama Castle Samurai Daishos' locations in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Fukuchiyama Castle's whereabouts in Assassin's Creed Shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming, Ubisoft)

1) Southern courtyard – First Samurai Daisho

Ad

Trending

The first of the Fukuchiyama Castle Samurai Daishos is located in the castle's southernmost courtyard and can be taken down easily.

Also read: Where to find all Kameyama Castle Samurai Daishos in Assassin's Creed Shadows (rewards and more)

2) Northwest buildings – Second Samurai Daisho

After defeating the first Daisho, head along the perimeter wall northwest. The second Daisho is close to the buildings in the northwest part of the castle. Approach with caution, as other guards patrol the area.

Ad

3) Northernmost buildings – Third Samurai Daisho

Stay on the perimeter and circle around to the north edge of the castle. The third Daisho is located close to the structures here, so coming in quietly from the rooftops is a good tactic.

4) Northeast tower – Fourth Samurai Daisho

Proceed to the northeast end of the castle, where a tall tower will be visible. This is the Fukuchiyama Tenshu lookout point, and the fourth Daisho is found in its vicinity. A silent elimination is the best approach here to avoid alerting reinforcements.

Ad

5) Castle center – Fifth Samurai Daisho

The last of the Fukuchiyama Castle Samurai Daishos is located in the center of the castle grounds, and there are several guards around him. A diversion or stealthy ranged attack is the best way to get him alone for an assassination.

Unlocking the Legendary Chest in Fukuchiyama Castle

Assassination in AC Shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming, Ubisoft)

Legendary Chest location

Ad

Once all five Fukuchiyama Castle Samurai Daishos are defeated, you can loot the Legendary Chest inside Fukuchiyama Tenshu, the same northeastern tower where you found the fourth Daisho.

Rewards from the Legendary Chest

Kasa of the Legendary Ronin (Legendary Helmet)

5x Mastery Points

3,000 XP

Also read: All allies in Assassin's Creed Shadows and how to recruit them

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.