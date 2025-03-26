Where to find all Kameyama Castle Samurai Daishos in Assassin's Creed Shadows (rewards and more)

Kameyama Castle Samurai Daishos are among the toughest elite enemies in Assassin's Creed Shadows, guarding one of the Legendary Chests in the game. Located in the Tamba region, on the far east side near Yamashiro’s western border, Kameyama Castle is packed with five Samurai Daishos, making it a challenging fortress to clear.

This guide will break down where to find all Kameyama Castle Samurai Daishos and the rewards for taking them down in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

All Kameyama Castle Samurai Daishos location in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Kameyama Castle's whereabouts in Assassin's Creed Shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming, Ubisoft)

Kameyama Castle is also one of the most fortified bases, with five Samurai Daishos guarding various sections. These are elite foes indicated by a helmet icon upon sighting through the Observation mechanic. Here is where you can locate them:

1) First Samurai Daisho

The first of the Kameyama Castle Samurai Daishos is walking near the stairs in the northeast part of the castle. He's by himself, so he's an easy target for a sneaky kill. A silent kill is the best way to go so that other guards won't be alerted.

2) Second Samurai Daisho

The second of the Kameyama Castle Samurai Daishos is positioned near a fortified structure surrounded by water, possibly a barracks or guard post. Two other guards are nearby, so taking them down from a higher position is recommended. A well-placed arrow kill or a rooftop takedown works best.

3) Third Samurai Daisho

Near the southern entrance bridge, this Daisho is part of the outer defenses. A silent takedown from the rooftops is ideal since the open area makes direct combat risky.

4) Fourth Samurai Daisho

You'll find this Daisho near one of the fortified entrances on the western outer walls. Two guards patrol with him, so isolating him before an assassination attempt is key. If spotted, expect a tough fight.

5) Fifth Samurai Daisho

This Daisho roams near the central area of the castle (close to walls), making him one of the most exposed targets. Since he moves alone, a rooftop assassination is the most efficient way to eliminate him.

Unlocking the Legendary Chest in Kameyama Castle

Once all five Kameyama Castle Samurai Daishos are eliminated, head to the northern area of the castle. Look for a large square tower. This is where the Legendary Chest is hidden. It is positioned in the southeastern corner of the building, but be cautious as additional guards may be inside.

1) Kura Key location

To unlock additional resources inside, you’ll need the Kura Key, found in the southern outer section of the castle. Look for an enemy guarding a key near an entrance or checkpoint. Take him down and claim it.

2) Legendary Chest rewards

Hidden Servant Kosode (Legendary Light Armor)

5x Mastery Points

3,000 XP

