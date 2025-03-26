Where to find all Hanazono Castle Samurai Daishos in Assassin's Creed Shadows (rewards and more)

Hanazono Castle Samurai Daishos are elite enemies in Assassin's Creed Shadows, guarding one of the Legendary Chests in the game. Unlike other strongholds, this one isn’t a fully intact fortress but a set of ruins, making infiltration slightly easier. The castle is east of the Kamigomo Shrine in the Genbu Highlands.

This guide details where to find all Hanazono Castle Samurai Daishos as well as the rewards you’ll claim upon completing this location.

All Hanazono Castle Samurai Daishos' locations in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Hanazono Castle in Assassin's Creed Shadows (Image via Ubisoft)

1) Northeastern Patrol – First Samurai Daisho

The first of the Hanazono Castle Samurai Daishos patrols the northeastern corner of the ruins, with only one guard. This is an easy kill, particularly if you take them off separately. The best way to do this is with a quick stealth assasination since this area of the castle is quite open.

2) Keep Ruins – Second Samurai Daisho

The second Daisho is at the southeast corner, within the ruins of the castle keep. In contrast to most castles where the treasure is kept behind enemy lines, in this case, the Legendary Chest is within the same room as this Daisho. Prepare for a more straightforward battle, as the space is cramped, with not much room for sneaking.

Unlocking the Legendary Chest in Hanazono Castle

Unlike other castles, where the treasure is placed deep within secured chambers, Hanazono Castle’s Legendary Chest is already within reach once you eliminate the second Samurai Daisho.

Legendary Chest rewards

Protector’s Helmet for Yasuke – Grants a unique perk that damages enemies whenever Yasuke successfully parries an attack.

– Grants a unique perk that damages enemies whenever Yasuke successfully parries an attack. 2x Mastery Points – Used for upgrading abilities and skills.

– Used for upgrading abilities and skills. 3000 XP – Helps with character progression.

