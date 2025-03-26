Assassin's Creed Shadows: How to complete Sake and Swords side quest

Sake and Swords is a side quest in Assassin's Creed Shadows that follows Gennojo's quest line. The mission can be accessed only after completing the Lost Honor main quest, where Naoe will encounter Gennojo for the first time. Subsequently, navigate to the objective board and then The League to start the said side quest.

This guide highlights all the details for completing the Sake and Swords quest in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

Sake and Swords side quest in Assassin's Creed Shadows: Walkthrough

Talk to Gennojo

Access the quest from The League in the objective board (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Begin the quest by choosing Gennojo from The League in the objective board. Then, travel to the Ogura Pond area in the Yamashiro region. You will find Gennojo in a small village east of Iwashimizu Hachiman Shrine.

Also read: Assassin's Creed Shadows patch 1.0.1

Gennojo's location on the map (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Proceed to the required location (shown in the image above) and talk to Gennojo. During the conversation with him, you can select one of three prompts. If you want to pursue romance with Gennojo, select "Depends what you're offering." You can choose any of the other two if you're not interested.

Kill the enemies

Assist Gennojo to kill enemies (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

At the end of the previous conversation, two Samurai Duelists will start attacking both of you. The enemies are not that difficult to deal with, so quickly defeat them and speak with Gennojo.

Selecting the correct prompt will affect the relationship with Gennojo (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

In the end, he flirts with Naoe, saying, "Why don't you let me show you what a good friend I can be." You can select "Show me, thief" to progress the romance path. If uninterested, choose "You stink."

Also read: Assassin's Creed Shadows Yasuke romance controversy explored

This concludes the Sake and Swords side quest in AC Shadows, and you will be rewarded with 1000 XP. You can then access the Honor Among Thieves quest, and completing it is a must to recruit Gennojo as an ally.

