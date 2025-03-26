Where to find all Miyazu Castle Samurai Daishos in Assassin's Creed Shadows (rewards and more)

The Miyazu Castle Samurai Daishos are some of the most challenging enemies in Assassin's Creed Shadows, and eliminating them is key to accessing a Legendary Chest filled with valuable loot. Miyazu Castle is heavily fortified, meaning a stealthy approach as Naoe is your best bet to take down these targets without triggering a full-scale battle.

Ad

For those wondering where to find all four Miyazu Castle Samurai Daishos in Assassin's Creed Shadows and what rewards await, here’s everything you need to know.

All Miyazu Castle Samurai Daishos' locations in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Miyazu Castle's whereabouts in Assassin's Creed Shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming, Ubisoft)

1) Southeastern corridor – First Samurai Daisho

Ad

Trending

Approach Miyazu Castle through the southwestern walls, steering clear of the main gate. Use the scaffolding close to the bridge as a means to ascend, and proceed east. The first of the Miyazu Castle Samurai Daishos is guarding a lengthy southeastern corridor with some other soldiers.

To kill him quietly, sneak across the perimeter walls and hide in a dark corner. Use Shinobi Bells to lure him out of his group, then silently kill him in the shadows.

Ad

Also read: Assassin's Creed Shadows: Makino Kurumazuka Kofun guide

2) Central courtyard – Second Samurai Daisho

From the location of the first Daisho, look northwest across the water toward a long central courtyard. The second Daisho can be found here, surrounded by three guards — two practicing and one patrolling. For a clean kill, make sure to use the perimeter walls as cover and hide in the bushes. Now, wait for them to pass, and lure them using Shinobi Bells to take them out. Make sure you do the same for the archers. Then, bait the Samurai Daisho near the crate in the passage and execute him.

Ad

3) Central-eastern courtyard – Third Samurai Daisho

Move northwest toward the verdant courtyard in the central-eastern section of the castle. The third Samurai Daisho is stationed here, near a house with an elevated balcony.

Climb onto the rooftops, eliminate the guard patrolling above, then drop down to assassinate the Daisho. If needed, follow up with extra hits to finish him off before escaping.

4) Northern courtyard – Fourth Samurai Daisho

To locate the last of the Miyazu Castle Samurai Daishos, head to the long northern pathway of the castle. He patrols this area with multiple guards, so a direct fight would be risky. This Daisho is tougher than the others, so if he survives the initial strike, finish him quickly before reinforcements arrive.

Ad

Unlocking the Legendary Chest in Miyazu Castle

How a legendary castle looks in AC Shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming, Ubisoft)

Legendary Chest location

Ad

With all four Miyazu Castle Samurai Daishos defeated, you can loot the area freely, collecting side loot chests, resources, and keys. However, the main prize is the Legendary Chest in the central courtyard, near where the third Daisho was stationed.

Rewards from the Legendary chest

Outfit of the Legendary Ronin (Yasuke-exclusive armor)

3,000 XP

Engraving

Also read: Where to find all Takeda Castle Samurai Daishos in Assassin's Creed Shadows (rewards and more)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.