Where to find all Takeda Castle Samurai Daishos in Assassin's Creed Shadows (rewards and more)

By Rishi Pallav
Modified Mar 26, 2025 21:33 GMT
All Takeda Castle Samurai Daishos in Assassin
All Takeda Castle Samurai Daishos in Assassin's Creed Shadows (Image via Ubisoft)

The Takeda Castle Samurai Daishos are some of the toughest elite enemies in Assassin's Creed Shadows, protecting one of the game's Legendary Chests. This heavily fortified location, found in the far western section of the Tamba region, requires you to take down five Samurai Daishos before you can claim the rewards.

If you plan to infiltrate the castle, this guide will pinpoint exactly where to find Takeda Castle Samurai Daishos, how to take them down silently, and what awaits you in the Legendary Chest.

All Takeda Castle Samurai Daishos' locations in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Takeda Castle&#039;s whereabouts in Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming, Ubisoft)
Takeda Castle's whereabouts in Assassin's Creed Shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming, Ubisoft)

1) Lower central courtyard – First Samurai Daisho

Reaching the first of the Takeda Castle Samurai Daishos requires sneaking along the southeastern perimeter of the castle. He’s positioned in the lower central courtyard, heavily guarded. First, eliminate the guard on the wall and the watchman overlooking the area. Wait for the patrolling guard to move away, then swiftly assassinate the Daisho before finishing off the last enemy to clear the scene.

2) Northern central courtyard – Second Samurai Daisho

This Daisho sits in the northern central courtyard, accompanied by a guard sitting nearby. Use a Shinobi Bell to lure the guard away, take him down, then move in on the Daisho for a silent assassination.

3) Secluded northeast courtyard – Third Samurai Daisho

This Daisho is the easiest target in Takeda Castle. He’s completely alone in the northeast courtyard, so you can assassinate him without any trouble.

4) Northern eastern section – Fourth Samurai Daisho

You'll find this Daisho sitting on the ground in the far eastern part of the northern section. A single guard stands nearby while another patrols the area. The best approach here is an air assassination from the rooftop above. Once the Daisho is down, take out the stationary guard and the patrolling enemy to clear the zone.

5) Northeastern courtyard – Fifth Samurai Daisho

The last of the Takeda Castle Samurai Daishos is near a locked shed in the far northeastern section of the castle. Three guards patrol the area, but the easiest way to deal with them is by using the explosive pots nearby. Wait until the guards group up, then throw a Kunai at the pots to trigger an explosion. Once the blast eliminates them, finish off the Daisho to complete your objective.

Unlocking the Legendary Chest in Takeda Castle

Stealth is a key part in AC Shadows (Image via Ubisoft)
Stealth is a key part in AC Shadows (Image via Ubisoft)

After all five Takeda Castle Samurai Daishos have been eliminated in Assassin's Creed Shadows, make your way to the Tenshu (the large tower) in the northern courtyard. On the fourth floor of the tower is a Legendary Chest, but keep in mind that there are Samurai guards in the tower that you need to deal with to get to the chest.

Takeda Castle key location

If you want to access some extra loot, you will need a key found in the northeastern courtyard, inside a small house with an enemy standing guard. Eliminate him and take the key.

Legendary Chest rewards

  • Hidden Servant Hat
  • 3,000 XP
  • Engraving

Edited by Niladri Roy
