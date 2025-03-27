Where to find all Tsuruga Castle Samurai Daishos in Assassin's Creed Shadows (rewards and more)

Tsuruga Castle in Assassin's Creed Shadows is home to two Samurai Daishos, who are powerful enemies guarding valuable loot. Taking them down not only clears the area but also grants access to the Legendary Chest, which holds unique rewards. Located in northern Wakasa, this castle is an essential stop for those looking to expand their arsenal with powerful gear.

For players looking to track down Tsuruga Castle Samurai Daishos in Assassin's Creed Shadows, here’s a detailed breakdown of their locations and the rewards that await.

All Tsuruga Castle Samurai Daisho locations in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Tsuruga Castle's whereabouts in Assassin's Creed Shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

The Samurai Daishos in Tsuruga Castle patrol alternate courtyards, so stealth is the way to go. Note the white HUD markers, as Samurai Daishos will have a helmet symbol marking them, making it easy to find them before attacking.

1) Samurai Daisho 1 – Central Courtyard

Entering the castle from the northwest is the safest route. The first Samurai Daisho is stationed in the central courtyard, near the main castle structure. He is positioned beside a guarded building, so take out the nearby sentry first to avoid unwanted attention. Once the coast is clear, use bushes for cover, move in, and execute a stealth assassination.

If fighting erupts, take care of the situation swiftly to avoid alerting the whole castle. After he is taken out, head towards the southeastern courtyard to find the second target.

2) Samurai Daisho 2 – Southeastern Courtyard

From the central courtyard, head toward the southeastern section of the castle. The second Samurai Daisho will be visible from a distance but is better approached from an elevated position. Jump across a wooden platform, then climb onto the roof to get a clear view of his patrol route.

He is only guarded by one additional enemy, making this an easier assassination. Use the surrounding bushes to sneak in, eliminate the guard, then take out the Samurai Daisho with a quick strike. With both targets down, you can now access the Legendary Chest without interference.

Unlocking the Legendary Chest in Tsuruga Castle

Legendary Chest location in Tsuruga Castle' Assassin's Creed Shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Legendary Chest location – Northeast corner of the Castle

The Legendary Chest is hidden in a small room in the northeast section of the castle. A single guard stands watch, making it an easy retrieval.

Rewards from the Legendary Chest

Master Archer Outfit (Yasuke Exclusive)

Engraving

3,000 XP

Additional loot in Tsuruga Castle

Hidden chests & resources

A small chest is located in the building where the first Samurai Daisho was eliminated.

A cosmetic item chest is hidden in a lone house in the southern courtyard.

The southeast guard tower contains a red chest with a valuable book and crafting materials.

A red chest can be found diagonally opposite the first Daisho’s location, guarded by a lone enemy.

Another red chest can be found inside a small house in the northwestern courtyard.

