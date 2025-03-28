Assassin's Creed Shadows: How to complete A Peculiar Guest main quest

A Peculiar Guest main quest in Assassin's Creed Shadows is a key mission that ties into the hunt for Ukita Hideie. It unlocks after completing The Rengakai, The Scent of War, and Losing Hand quests, setting players on a path filled with deception, combat, and critical choices.

Given the final battle, tackling this mission as Yasuke is ideal, though Naoe can handle it with a bit more effort, and we tried with Naoe. Here's everything you need to know to complete A Peculiar Guest main quest in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

A Peculiar Guest main quest walkthrough in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Finding the Shrine and the Shinobi

Miko in A Peculiar Guest main quest (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

The mission starts with a search at Junisho Shrine, south of Himeji. The objective is to find Miko, seen pacing at the western border of the shrine. But she is no common priestess — she is a disguised shinobi.

Defeating the Shinobi

Taking down Miko (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

After being exposed, the shinobi attacks. Thankfully, her fighting style is formulaic. She mainly uses basic attacks, only one heavy hit. Just block it, deflect her other attacks, and she'll be defeated in no time. Even when playing as Naoe, this battle is not so hard.

Rescuing Ukita Hideie

The Ukita Hideie sequence (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

After dealing with the shinobi, head southeast to Itatehyozu Shrine, where the special guest is being held. Ukita Hideie is found in the northeast corner of the shrine. Interacting with him triggers a dialogue choice:

Loyalty

Regret

I don’t remember

The choice doesn’t affect the quest’s outcome, so pick freely.

Following Ukita Hideie

After speaking with Ukita, he led the way south. Simply follow him until he stops near a priest, whom you must interact with. Ukita then continues west, where he spots his father. Approaching them triggers another dialogue choice:

You’re in a hurry to send Lord Hideie away

I expected you to be happier

Again, your response doesn’t change the mission’s outcome.

Surviving the ambush

The Shinobi ambush in A Peculiar Guest main quest (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Soon after the chat, a set of seven shinobi will ambush them. Players struggling with combat can escape and lose the pursuers. Still, for those who insist on fighting them out, Yasuke's combat is efficient to take them out quickly. As Naoe, parry and counter work best.

Assassination of the Shinobi (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

If the battle is too hard, reload a previous autosave and turn to Yasuke before resuming.

