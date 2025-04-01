How to get Cascading Fear Teppo in Assassin's Creed Shadows

The Cascading Fear Teppo in Assassin's Creed Shadows is a legendary firearm for Yasuke that you can obtain from the Yamashiro region of the map. This gun allows you to one-shot any enemy when they are below 25% of Health, making it extremely valuable for the early parts of the game.

Ad

This article will go over how to find the Cascading Fear Teppo in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

Location and how to get the Cascading Fear Teppo in Assassin's Creed Shadows

The Cascading Fear Teppo in AC Shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gamin || Ubisoft)

The Cascading Fear Teppo can be found in a Legendary Chest in the Namikiri Fudoson Shrine in the Genbu Highlands region in the Yamashiro Province of the map. If you are yet to unlock the shrine, it can be found a little bit northwest of Kyoto city, in the middle of the forest in the Genbu Highlands region.

Ad

Trending

Location where you can find the Cascading Fear Teppo in Assassin's Creed Shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

There is a nearby viewpoint called the Genbu Panorama, just around the Namikiri Fudoson Shrine, so you will be able to pinpoint its actual location very easily. Make your way there; if you are yet to unlock the viewpoint, just take the Kakurega in the northern part of Kyoto and keep heading towards its general direction.

Ad

Climb the cliff behind the statue to find the Cascading Fear Teppo in Assassin's Creed Shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Once you arrive at the Namikiri Fudoson Shrine, look for the giant statue at the back. Climb up the cliff behind the statue, and you will be able to find a chest containing the Teppo. It is one of many firearms in the game and one of Yasuke's weapon in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

Ad

For more articles related to Assassin's Creed Shadows, check out the following:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.