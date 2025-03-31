How to obtain the Loyal Traveler Long Katana in Assassin's Creed Shadows

In Assassin's Creed Shadows, the Loyal Traveler Long Katana is a legendary weapon that enhances adrenaline gain and grants a powerful engraving that makes sheathed attacks postured and causes enemies to become vulnerable. This long katana is an excellent choice for Yasuke, as it allows players to break enemy defenses quickly while maintaining an aggressive flow in combat.

Ad

Here’s how you can easily obtain this Katana in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

Locating the Loyal Traveler Long Katana in Assassin's Creed Shadows

The Legendary chest's whereabouts (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

The Loyal Traveler Long Katana is found within a legendary chest to the west of Kamikura Shrine, in the Kumano Sanzan district of Kii. The problem is that there is a natural obstacle along the way to the chest, so players have to discover an alternative route over or around it to get their reward.

Ad

Trending

Reaching the Legendary Chest

To reach the chest, begin at the destroyed bridge that is just east of the flagged point. With the bridge not being usable, you will need to discover another way to cross, which might need a little parkour skill. The two primary methods of crossing are:

Swinging from a grapple hook over the gap.

Climbing a nearby tree and making your way across the broken section.

After crossing, take the path towards the shrine. The fabled chest is located close to a blood-stained path and a dead body near the stairs of the shrine, giving the scene an air of mystery. Open the chest to obtain the Loyal Traveler Long Katana.

Ad

Read also: Assassin's Creed Shadows: How to complete Of My Enemy main quest

Why the Loyal Traveler Long Katana is a must-have

The Long Katana's attributes (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

This legendary weapon isn’t just about raw damage — it brings a host of powerful stat boosts to Yasuke’s combat capabilities:

Ad

Increased weapon DPS, making light and heavy attacks more effective.

Higher posture DPS, allowing for quicker guard breaks.

Boosted ability damage, making special attacks deadlier.

Enhanced adrenaline gain, allowing for more frequent use of Yasuke’s abilities.

The weapon’s engraving makes it even more valuable, as sheathed attacks will be postured, making enemies vulnerable and setting them up for devastating follow-up strikes.

Check out more articles on legendary Long Katanas:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.