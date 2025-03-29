Assassin's Creed Shadows: How to complete Of My Enemy main quest

The Of My Enemy main quest in Assassin's Creed Shadows is the 49th main mission, following Astray. This mission sees Naoe and Yasuke working with a deceitful merchant, Hiromichi, to gain undetected passage into Miki Castle. You can expect a mix of stealth, combat, and naval infiltration as you track down one of The Ox’s lieutenants.

Here's everything you need to know to complete Of My Enemy in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

Of My Enemy walkthrough in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Of My Enemy's whereabouts and objectives in Assassin's Creed Shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Talk to Hiromichi’s Man

Your mission is to get to Hiromichi's informant, who has been waiting in the northwest corner of the Kakogawa Estuary in Assassin's Creed Shadows. If you have Mount Tatsu fast-travel point, go ahead and take it, but beware — it leaves you at a hostile quarry. The more advisable thing is to sprint beyond the quarry walls before heading out to the designated meeting place.

Conversation with Hiromichi's man in Of My Enemy quest (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Once you locate Hiromichi's man, he is unguarded and is, hence, an easy talk. Follow him automatically as he takes you to Hiromichi's position, but watch out — wandering ronins in the area may attack. If they do, just flee, as the informant will keep walking toward the destination anyway.

Meet Hiromichi

Choose your dialogue options (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Inside the house, you’ll finally meet Hiromichi, who presents two dialogue choices:

You’re loyal to the Ox.

You’re testing me.

Neither choice changes the quest’s outcome, so pick whichever fits your character’s approach. After the conversation, Hiromichi assigns you the task of eliminating one of The Ox’s high-profile lieutenants.

Kill the Ox’s Lieutenant

Head over to the ship (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Your target is on a ship off the coast, and the easiest way to pinpoint his location is by heading southeast from Hiromichi toward Takasago Shrine. Inside a marked house, you’ll find a note detailing the lieutenant’s whereabouts.

Once you arrive at the shoreline, you’ll notice his ship is massive — you can’t miss it. Naoe has an advantage here, as she can climb up the front of the ship using horizontal wooden slats, but Yasuke can still brute-force his way in.

Sneak up to take down the Ox’s lieutenant (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Onboard, enemies are everywhere, so stealth is ideal. You can eliminate a guard near the railing, but be ready — getting spotted is almost inevitable. The lieutenant is in the upper interior level, and the safest approach is climbing further up and sneaking into the open window.

Dual with the Ox’s lieutenant in Of My Enemy main quest (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Inside, you’ll face The Ox’s lieutenant. His moveset isn’t too difficult, but the real challenge is the continuous flow of reinforcements. If you don’t clear the lower deck first, enemies will keep climbing the stairs to join the fight, making the small combat area extremely chaotic. The best strategy is to take down the lieutenant first and then deal with reinforcements afterward.

Once the lieutenant is dead, loot his body to collect The Ox’s shipping manifest. Don’t forget to open the large chest in the room before jumping overboard.

Report back to Hiromichi

Be careful of the arrows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Swim back to shore and return to Hiromichi to complete the mission in Assassin's Creed Shadows. He offers another dialogue choice:

Thank you for your help.

You only care about yourself.

This is followed by a more crucial decision:

Give the manifest.

Withhold the manifest.

This choice slightly impacts Hiromichi’s reaction but doesn’t change the overall quest progression. Regardless of your decision, Hiromichi walks away, and the quest officially ends.

Mission completion & rewards

Finishing the Of My Enemy main quest grants 1,000 EXP and secures your passage to Miki Castle, setting the stage for the next phase of Assassin's Creed Shadows.

