How to obtain Vengeful Foe Naginata in Assassin's Creed Shadows

The Vengeful Foe Naginata is a highly capable polearm weapon in Assassin's Creed Shadows that has great Weapon DPS, Posture DPS, Ability Damage, and Bleed Buildup. As a Legendary Naginata, it makes you apply Bleed Buildup on parrying successfully, which converts defensive tactics into killing counterattacks.

If you’re ready to test your combat abilities, here’s how to get it in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

Locating Vengeful Foe Naginata in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Vengeful Foe Naginata whereabouts in Assassin's Creed Shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

To get the Vengeful Foe Naginata, Yasuke must finish a side quest titled The Tournament. This quest will be available later in the game, after killing nine of the 12 total Shinbakufu targets. Once you fulfill this prerequisite, the tournament can be initiated by going to the Ominesanji Temple.

How to begin The Tournament

Switch to Yasuke Find Gyoji – He will sit near a destroyed temple building at Ominesanji Temple. Speak with him to start the tournament. Prepare for Battle – The tournament is a sequence of one-on-one battles against some of the most challenging warriors in the game. You may take breaks between matches to switch gear or engage in other activities.

The tournament consists of five intense battles, each against a unique opponent wielding powerful weapons:

Lady Masago – Agile Naginata of Bewilderment (Naginata)

– Agile Naginata of Bewilderment (Naginata) Lord Suguru – Fancy Katana of Efficiency (Long Katana) and Barraging Bow of Service ( Bow)

– Fancy Katana of Efficiency (Long Katana) and Barraging Bow of Service ( Bow) Lord Hokuto – Blazing Kanabo of Wounding (Kanabo)

– Blazing Kanabo of Wounding (Kanabo) Lady O-Sen – Silent Katana of Service (Katana)

– Silent Katana of Service (Katana) Lord Unkai – Vengeful Foe Naginata (Legendary Naginata) and Buildup After Parry (Legendary Engraving)

Defeating Lord Unkai and claiming the Vengeful Foe Naginata

The last duel is against Lord Unkai, a warrior with an aggressive fighting style. Prepare for heavy hits and speedy counterattacks. To defeat him:

Time your parries – As the Vengeful Foe's engraving pays for parrying, take this time to practice and counterattack his attacks.

As the Vengeful Foe's engraving pays for parrying, take this time to practice and counterattack his attacks. Dodge his heavy swings – Unkai's attacks can deal massive damage if they hit. Sidestep and counter when he overextends.

– Unkai's attacks can deal massive damage if they hit. Sidestep and counter when he overextends. Use bleed to your advantage – If you're already wielding a weapon that causes Bleed, you can stack the effect to get additional damage over time.

After you defeat Lord Unkai, the Vengeful Foe Naginata will be deposited into your inventory as well as the Buildup After Parry engraving.

Why the Vengeful Foe Naginata is a game changer

Naginata's skill tree (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

This Legendary Naginata is perfect for players who prefer a balanced mix of offense and defense. Its unique perks allow Yasuke to deal continuous damage while keeping enemies at bay. Here’s what makes it special:

Excellent crowd control – The long reach lets Yasuke handle multiple enemies effectively.

– The long reach lets Yasuke handle multiple enemies effectively. Deadly engraving – The +35% Bleed Buildup on a successful parry makes every defensive move a potential kill setup.

– The +35% Bleed Buildup on a successful parry makes every defensive move a potential kill setup. Boosts overall DPS – Enhances Weapon DPS, Posture DPS, Ability Damage, and Bleed Buildup, making it a well-rounded weapon.

Bonus: Unlocking the "Test Your Might" trophy

Once you defeat Lord Unkai and claim the Naginata, talk to Gyoji one last time to complete the tournament. Doing so will reward you with the Test Your Might trophy, one of the 54 trophies needed to achieve Platinum in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

