How to obtain the Celestial Blade Naginata in Assassin's Creed Shadows

The Celestial Blade Naginata is one of the best weapons in Assassin's Creed Shadows, providing a great combination of offense and defense. Being a Legendary Naginata, it is meant for Yasuke, so it is a great option for managing large groups of enemies. Its Auto-Parry on Block engraving is what makes it special, as you can parry regular attacks by simply blocking.

Ad

The Blade Naginata is not tucked away in a chest — it has to be earned through combat. To achieve this, Yasuke needs to fight a great warrior one-on-one. Here's what you need to do to grab this mythical blade.

Locating the Celestial Blade Naginata in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Celestial Blade Naginata's whereabouts in Assassin's Creed Shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Location

Ad

Trending

To get the Celestial Blade Naginata, you have to defeat Yuki No Kata, a skilled warrior keen to demonstrate herself. The fight is included in Nobutsuna's Students quest board, which includes Yasuke searching and dueling strong fighters throughout the map.

Location : Ishinohoden Shrine, northwestern side of Kakogawa Estuary within the Harima district.

: Ishinohoden Shrine, northwestern side of Kakogawa Estuary within the Harima district. How to get there : Fast travel to the viewpoint of Tatsuyama Guard Camp and go northwest.

: Fast travel to the viewpoint of Tatsuyama Guard Camp and go northwest. How to start the Duel: Find Yuki No Kata at the shrine top and talk to her.

Ad

Read also: How to obtain the Cerulean Glitch Long Katana in Assassin's Creed Shadows

How to defeat Yuki No Kata

Celestial Blade's overview (Image via Ubisoft)

This battle has a unique catch — you have to defeat Yuki No Kata with a Naginata. She is highly capable with weapons, so she will attack fast and aggressively. You have to evade her quick attacks and, when she exposes herself, land heavy attacks. After you finally take her down, you will earn:

Ad

Celestial Blade Legendary Naginata

Auto-Parry on Block Legendary Engraving

2 Mastery Points

2000 XP

Why the Celestial Blade Naginata is a must-have

This weapon enhances Yasuke’s defensive capabilities while making him even more lethal in combat. Here’s what makes it essential:

Exceptional stats boost – Increases Weapon DPS, Posture DPS, Ability Damage, and Critical Damage

– Increases Weapon DPS, Posture DPS, Ability Damage, and Critical Damage Auto-parry ability – Eliminates the need for perfect timing, allowing Yasuke to counter regular attacks effortlessly

– Eliminates the need for perfect timing, allowing Yasuke to counter regular attacks effortlessly Superior for crowd control – The Naginata's wide swings make it perfect for hitting multiple enemies at once.

Ad

Check out more articles on legendary Long Katanas:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.