How to obtain the Cerulean Glitch Long Katana in Assassin's Creed Shadows

By Rishi Pallav
Modified Mar 31, 2025 17:58 GMT
Getting Cerulean Glitch Long Katana in AC Shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)
Getting Cerulean Glitch Long Katana in AC Shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

The Cerulean Glitch Long Katana is one of the most unique Long Katanas in Assassin's Creed Shadows, offering a high-risk, high-reward playstyle. Its ability to grant 100% of an Adrenaline chunk on ration use without restoring health forces players to prioritize aggressive combat over defensive healing.

If you’re looking to maximize your ability usage in combat, this weapon is worth pursuing. Here’s how you can obtain this legendary Katana in AC Shadows.

Unlocking the Cerulean Glitch Long Katana in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Shadows Projects in AC Shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)
Shadows Projects in AC Shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

How can you get it?

Unlike other legendary weapons available in the world or won through certain quests, the Cerulean Glitch Long Katana is connected to the Awakening Shadows Project. This system works like a battle pass, giving players rewards for doing daily and weekly challenges. Unlike standard battle passes, you don't have to pay real money — everything is earned in-game.

To unlock the Awakening Shadows Project, you must first find an Animus breach anywhere in the world. When you turn it on, you'll get access to a series of reward-based advancements, with the Cerulean Glitch available at rank 18. Continue playing objectives in the Project to level up through the ranks, and when you reach rank 18, the Long Katana is yours.

Why the Cerulean Glitch Long Katana is worth it

At Level 60, this Long Katana boasts:

  • Weapon DPS: 3,947
  • Posture DPS / Headshot DPS: 18,282
  • Ability DPS: 22,160
  • Adrenaline Gain: 38.00%

Its engraving allows you to gain a full Adrenaline chunk every time you use a ration — but without regaining health. This makes it an ideal weapon for those who prefer an aggressive, ability-heavy combat style.

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
