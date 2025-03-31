  • home icon
How to obtain the Claw of The Tides Long Katana in Assassin's Creed Shadows

By Rishi Pallav
Modified Mar 31, 2025 16:25 GMT
Getting the Claw of The Tides Long Katana in AC Shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

In Assassin's Creed Shadows, Yasuke's inventory is full of lethal tools, but only a few are as remarkable as the Claw of the Tides Long Katana. This legendary weapon is not simply about raw damage — it also increases Adrenaline Gain, letting Yasuke execute powerful attacks more often. However, the actual game-changer is its engraving, which charges Posture attacks on hit with a Posture attack immediately, making it an ideal pick for aggressive, relentless fighting.

Here’s how you can obtain this legendary Katana in AC Shadows.

Locating the Claw of the Tides Long Katana in Assassin's Creed Shadows

The whereabouts of the Claw of the Tides Long Katana (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

The Claw of the Tides Long Katana can be found in Uchinakao Burrows, a sub-area in Wakasa. The region is at the northernmost point of Wakasa, northwest of Genbao Fort and northeast of the Hikidan-jo Ruins vantage point. The chest itself is east of Sotomo Gate, on the same line as Tsuruga Castle and the Tsuruga Tower viewpoint.

Reaching the Legendary Chest

Tsuruga castle's whereabouts (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

In order to get to the legendary chest, approaching it from either the Sotomo Gate or the Tsuruga Tower perspective is easiest because those areas are closest to known landmarks. You can also check out Tsuruga Castle if you need more legendary chest rewards.

Concerning the Claw of the Tides, once you arrive at the Uchinakao Burrows, look for a small stream running through the area. Follow this stream northward, and you’ll eventually spot the legendary chest sitting atop a rock on your left.

What makes Claw of the Tides Long Katana a must-have weapon?

  • High damage output – Boosts Weapon DPS, Posture DPS, and Ability Damage, making it one of the strongest long katanas in the game.
  • Adrenaline gain bonus – Increases Adrenaline generation, allowing Yasuke to unleash powerful abilities more frequently.
  • Unique Engraving – Instantly charges Posture attacks on hit with a Posture attack, letting you chain devastating strikes in rapid succession.
  • Perfect for aggressive playstyles – Encourages relentless offense, making it ideal for players who prefer all-out combat.
