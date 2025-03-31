  • home icon
How to obtain the Crimson's Edge Long Katana in Assassin's Creed Shadows

By Rishi Pallav
Modified Mar 31, 2025 15:20 GMT
Getting Crimson
Getting Crimson's Edge Long Katana in AC Shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

In Assassin's Creed Shadows, the Crimson's Edge Long Katana stands out as one of Yasuke’s most powerful weapons. This legendary long katana comes with an Instant Kill from Bleed engraving, making it essential for players who want to cut through enemies efficiently. If an opponent drops below two health segments while bleeding, they’ll be finished instantly.

Here’s how you can obtain this legendary Katana in AC Shadows.

Locating the Crimson's Edge Long Katana in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Nobutsuna Sensei in AC Shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

To obtain the Crimson's Edge Long Katana, you must complete the Nobutsuna's Students side quest. The mission requires Yasuke to search for six of Nobutsuna's former students and duel them. Once you have finished all six battles, you return to Nobutsuna's mansion for a sequence called A Cup of Tea. Then, the final battle is in store.

Facing Sanada Masatoyo

The final step in obtaining Crimson's Edge is killing Sanada Masatoyo in a duel. He can be found in Suzuka Foothills in the Omi province, more precisely by the eastern banks of Lake Biwa. Masatoyo is Nobutsuna's most powerful student, so this will not be a casual fight.

How Crimson's Edge Long Katana enhances Yasuke’s combat

Crimson's Edge Long Katana in AC Shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)
Crimson's Edge Long Katana in AC Shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Crimson’s Edge is built for maximum damage output. Here’s what makes it special:

  • Weapon DPS: 4,155
  • Posture DPS / Headshot DPS: 15,789
  • Ability DPS: 21,052
  • Bleed Buildup: 18.00%

What makes this weapon truly lethal is its legendary Bleed engraving. Not only does it increase Yasuke’s bleed damage by 25%, but it also ensures that any enemy suffering from bleed will instantly die if they drop below two health segments.

Additional rewards for defeating Sanada Masatoyo

Taking down Sanada Masatoyo isn’t just about earning a new weapon. Completing the Nobutsuna’s Students side quest also rewards players with:

  • 2 Mastery Points
  • 2,000 XP
  • The Instant Kill from Bleed engraving

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
