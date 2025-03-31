How to obtain the Hero's Message Teppo in Assassin's Creed Shadows

The Hero's Message Teppo in Assassin's Creed Shadows is a legendary firearm that Yasuke can use. This powerful weapon comes with an interesting passive that allows its bullets to ricochet, letting you deal damage to multiple enemies at once. It can be found in the Wakasa Province in the northern part of the map.
This article will go over how you can obtain the Hero's Message Teppo in Assassin's Creed Shadows.
Location and how to get the Hero's Message Teppo in Assassin's Creed Shadows
The Hero's Message Teppo is a Legendary Weapon for Yasuke and can be found in the Wakasa Region of the map. It is located inside a chest atop a tower in the Hikidan-jo Ruins area of Lake Suigetsu in Wakasa. As seen in the picture above, this chest can be found in the exact watchtower that you need to climb and synchronize with.
If you are unable to recognize this part of the map, it is called Mount Uchinakao and will be in the southern part of Wakasa. You will be able to see the ruins — including the tall tower — very easily, once you are close enough. Keep in mind that parts of the ruins are restricted areas and will be full of bandits.
However, there aren't a lot of bandits, and most of them are ill-equipped. So, you should be able to take them out fairly easily. Once the coast is clear, climb up to the top of the tower where you will find the chest. Loot it to obtain the Bullet Ricochet Engraving and the Hero's Message Teppo in Assassin's Creed Shadows.
The level of the weapon will be based on your own and you can easily upgrade it using the Blacksmith in the Hideout.
