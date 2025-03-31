  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • How to obtain the Hero's Message Teppo in Assassin's Creed Shadows

How to obtain the Hero's Message Teppo in Assassin's Creed Shadows

By Supratim Sarkar
Modified Mar 31, 2025 14:18 GMT
Hero
The Hero's Message is a legendary Teppo (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming, Ubisoft)

The Hero's Message Teppo in Assassin's Creed Shadows is a legendary firearm that Yasuke can use. This powerful weapon comes with an interesting passive that allows its bullets to ricochet, letting you deal damage to multiple enemies at once. It can be found in the Wakasa Province in the northern part of the map.

Ad

This article will go over how you can obtain the Hero's Message Teppo in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

Location and how to get the Hero's Message Teppo in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Location of the Hero&#039;s Message Teppo in Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming, Ubisoft)
Location of the Hero's Message Teppo in Assassin's Creed Shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming, Ubisoft)

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

The Hero's Message Teppo is a Legendary Weapon for Yasuke and can be found in the Wakasa Region of the map. It is located inside a chest atop a tower in the Hikidan-jo Ruins area of Lake Suigetsu in Wakasa. As seen in the picture above, this chest can be found in the exact watchtower that you need to climb and synchronize with.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

If you are unable to recognize this part of the map, it is called Mount Uchinakao and will be in the southern part of Wakasa. You will be able to see the ruins — including the tall tower — very easily, once you are close enough. Keep in mind that parts of the ruins are restricted areas and will be full of bandits.

Loot the chest to get the Hero&#039;s Message Teppo in Assassin&rsquo;s Creed Shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming, Ubisoft)
Loot the chest to get the Hero's Message Teppo in Assassin’s Creed Shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming, Ubisoft)

However, there aren't a lot of bandits, and most of them are ill-equipped. So, you should be able to take them out fairly easily. Once the coast is clear, climb up to the top of the tower where you will find the chest. Loot it to obtain the Bullet Ricochet Engraving and the Hero's Message Teppo in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

Ad

The level of the weapon will be based on your own and you can easily upgrade it using the Blacksmith in the Hideout.

For more articles related to Assassin's Creed Shadows, check out the following:

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Shraman Mitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी