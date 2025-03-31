All Lost Page locations of Sokenji Temple in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Sokenji Temple in Assassin's Creed Shadows is located in the Omi region. Like most temples in the title, the location has two Lost Pages you can collect to earn XP and a Knowledge Point. Since increasing the Knowledge Rank is important to learn new skills and techniques for Naoe and Yasuke, finding the Lost Pages in temples is essential.
This guide highlights the specific locations of the Sokenji Temple Lost Pages in Assassin's Creed Shadows.
Sokenji Temple in Assassin's Creed Shadows: Location
To access the Sokenji Temple in AC Shadows, you must first reach the Omi region. Then, travel to the eastern shore of Lake Biwa to find the Azuchi village. You can discover the Sokenji Temple beside the Nobutada Estate.
There's also a viewpoint on top of the temple named Sokenji Pagoda. Thus, you can access the area and return whenever you want to look for the Lost Pages.
Where to find the Sokenji Temple's Lost Pages in Assassin's Creed Shadows
While the temple has two Lost Pages, both are on the ground. So, even if you come here as Yasuke, obtaining the pages won't be an issue. Here are the locations of both Lost Pages of Sokenji Temple:
Lost Page 1
From the Sokenji Pagoda teleport point, carefully drop down to the ground and reach the northeast section of the temple. Then, use the Focus Mode to detect the first Lost Page behind a wooden structure.
Lost Page 2
The second Lost Page can be located in the southwest area of the temple. Proceed to the location (marked on the image above) and collect the Lost Page from atop the railings.
Once you collect both Lost Pages of Sokenji Temple, you will receive 500 XP and one Knowledge Point.
