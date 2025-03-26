All Kofun locations and their rewards in Assassin's Creed Shadows

In Assassin’s Creed Shadows, you’ll come across mysterious tombs called Kofuns scattered throughout Feudal Japan. These tombs are essentially mini-dungeons filled with puzzles and hidden paths. A Legendary Chest inside each Kofun contains powerful rewards, such as weapons, trinkets, and armor. Completing the puzzles and challenges in a Kofun will also grant you a Knowledge Point, which can be used to upgrade your character’s abilities.

Some Kofuns require Naoe’s agility to slip through narrow openings, while others demand Yasuke’s strength to move heavy objects or clear barriers. This guide will provide you with the locations and rewards of all Kofun in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

Guide to Kofun locations in Assassin's Creed Shadows

1) Old Kofun location and reward

Old Kofun (south) and Takagi Kofun (north) locations (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

The Old Kofun is in the Izumi Settsu region, east of Sakai, along the Izumi Coast. This Kofun is one of the earliest you can explore and is accessible with Naoe. The reward for completing it is Amaterasu’s Blessing, a trinket that increases damage by 10% for each unused ability slot. You’ll also earn 1000 XP and a Knowledge Point.

2) Makino Kurumazuka Kofun location and reward

Located east of Takatsuki in the Yawata Plains, Makino Kurumazuka Kofun is one of the easier tombs to find. You’ll need Yasuke’s strength to lift objects and clear the entrance. Your reward for completing it is the Blush of the Earth bow, which extends the duration of Clear Mind by five seconds. You’ll also receive 1000 XP and a Knowledge Point.

3) Ancient Tomb of Nanjo Kofun location and reward

The Ancient Tomb of Nanjo Kofun lies south of Eagle’s Nest Kakurega in the Yamashiro region. This one is accessible with Naoe. Completing it rewards you with Yukimitsu's Revenge, a legendary tanto that makes afflicted enemies more vulnerable. In addition to the weapon, you’ll earn 1000 XP and a Knowledge Point.

4) Takagi Kofun location and reward

Takagi Kofun is located in the Harima region, northeast of the Kakogawa Estuary. Since it’s within hostile territory, you must be cautious when approaching. Yasuke’s combat skills will come in handy here. The reward is Death’s Bloom, a legendary teppo with a drastically reduced reload time. Completing it also gives you 1000 XP and a Knowledge Point.

5) Chasuriyama Kofun location and reward

Ishibutai Kofun (north) and Shimosato Kofun (south) locations (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

You can find Chasuriyama Kofun in the Tamba region, north of Kannonji Temple. Naoe is required to enter this Kofun. Your reward for completion is Scarlet Fate, a legendary tanto that boosts damage to bleeding enemies. You’ll also gain 1000 XP and a Knowledge Point.

6) Veiled Tumulus Kofun location and reward

Veiled Tumulus Kofun is located southwest of the Sanjoga Take Overlook Viewpoint in the Wakasa region. Naoe is the key to completing this one since it involves narrow passages. The reward for finishing this Kofun is Stone Heart, a legendary kusarigama that spreads affliction to nearby enemies when you perform a combo ender. You’ll also receive 1000 XP and a Knowledge Point.

7) Azuchi Hyotanyama Kofun location and reward

Azuchi Hyotanyama Kofun is situated east of Azuchi in the Omi region. You’ll need Yasuke to blow open the entrance. The reward is Heartspiller, a legendary bow that makes all charged arrows deal posture shot damage. Completing this Kofun grants you 1000 XP and a Knowledge Point.

8) Ishibutai Kofun location and reward

Found in the Asuka Rocks Basin, south of Takatori Tenshu Viewpoint in the Yamato region, the Ishibutai Kofun requires Naoe’s agility to enter. The reward is Masakado’s Vengeance, a trinket that increases damage based on unspent mastery points. Completing it also provides 1000 XP and a Knowledge Point.

9) Megalithic Vault Kofun location and reward

The Megalithic Vault Kofun lies north of Koriyama Forest Viewpoint in the Yamato region. This Kofun is part of the Onryo target board, so you’ll eventually need to tackle it as part of the main story. Yasuke is required to complete it. The reward is the Elegant Samurai Outfit, which increases posture damage per adrenaline chunk. Along with the armor, you’ll earn 1000 XP and a Knowledge Point.

10) Shimosato Kofun location and reward

Shimosato Kofun is located in the Kii region, south of the Seigantoji Pagoda. Yasuke is the character you’ll need for this one. Your reward for finishing it is the Riddle of Steel, a legendary naginata that increases attack power based on your combo meter. You’ll also receive 1000 XP and a Knowledge Point.

Completing all the Kofuns in Assassin’s Creed Shadows not only enhances your abilities but also gives you access to some of the most powerful weapons and armor in the game. Whether you prefer Naoe’s speed and precision or Yasuke’s strength and power, the Kofuns provide valuable rewards that will make your journey through Feudal Japan even more rewarding.

