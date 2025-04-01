  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • How to obtain the Patient Harbinger Teppo in Assassin's Creed Shadows

How to obtain the Patient Harbinger Teppo in Assassin's Creed Shadows

By Supratim Sarkar
Modified Apr 01, 2025 09:45 GMT
Patient Harbinger Teppo in Assassin
The Patient Harbinger is a powerful Teppo (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

The Patient Harbinger Teppo in Assassin's Creed Shadows is one of the many Legendary Weapons you can find for Yasuke. This powerful firearm lets you chamber two bullets instead of one, and it can be one of the best Teppos in the game if you make the right engravings. You can find this piece of armament in a chest around the Ado River Valley region.

Ad

We go over how you can obtain the Patient Harbinger Teppo in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

Locating and getting the Patient Harbinger Teppo in Assassin's Creed Shadows

You can find the Patient Harbinger Teppo in Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows near the Kamikoga&#039;s Ippon Sugi (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)
You can find the Patient Harbinger Teppo in Assassin's Creed Shadows near the Kamikoga's Ippon Sugi (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

While most of the pieces of gear for both protagonists can be obtained by doing quests or completing castles in AC Shadows, some can be found in various chests all across the map. The Patient Harbinger is one such weapon you can obtain by looting a chest in the Ado River Valley region of the Omi province.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Head to the Omizo Kakurega and then go north west from there. This chest can be found near the Kamikoga's Ippon Sugi landmark on the island near Omizo. Once you're close to the place, use your focus to search for a golden mark that represents something valuable. You'll find the chest near the river bank.

Loot the chest to obtain the Teppo for Yasuke (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)
Loot the chest to obtain the Teppo for Yasuke (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Loot it to obtain the Patient Harbinger Teppo in Assassin's Creed Shadows. This is one of the weapons Yasuke can use, and given it's a legendary firearm, you can upgrade it using the Forge in your Hideout in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

Ad

For more articles related to Assassin's Creed Shadows, check out the following:

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Angad Sharma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी