How to obtain the Patient Harbinger Teppo in Assassin's Creed Shadows

The Patient Harbinger Teppo in Assassin's Creed Shadows is one of the many Legendary Weapons you can find for Yasuke. This powerful firearm lets you chamber two bullets instead of one, and it can be one of the best Teppos in the game if you make the right engravings. You can find this piece of armament in a chest around the Ado River Valley region.

We go over how you can obtain the Patient Harbinger Teppo in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

Locating and getting the Patient Harbinger Teppo in Assassin's Creed Shadows

You can find the Patient Harbinger Teppo in Assassin's Creed Shadows near the Kamikoga's Ippon Sugi (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

While most of the pieces of gear for both protagonists can be obtained by doing quests or completing castles in AC Shadows, some can be found in various chests all across the map. The Patient Harbinger is one such weapon you can obtain by looting a chest in the Ado River Valley region of the Omi province.

Head to the Omizo Kakurega and then go north west from there. This chest can be found near the Kamikoga's Ippon Sugi landmark on the island near Omizo. Once you're close to the place, use your focus to search for a golden mark that represents something valuable. You'll find the chest near the river bank.

Loot the chest to obtain the Teppo for Yasuke (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Loot it to obtain the Patient Harbinger Teppo in Assassin's Creed Shadows. This is one of the weapons Yasuke can use, and given it's a legendary firearm, you can upgrade it using the Forge in your Hideout in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

