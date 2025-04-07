Assassin's Creed Shadows: How to complete Dark Waves, Black Ships quest

The Dark Waves, Black Ships quest is a part of Yasuke's journey in Assassin's Creed Shadows. The main objective is to find clues about Duarte de Melo, one of Yasuke's targets. The mission can be accessible only after completing The Performer main quest, where you must eliminate Takeda Motoaki (the Fox).

This walkthrough contains all the details to complete the Dark Waves, Black Ships quest in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

Dark Waves, Black Ships quest in Assassin's Creed Shadows: Walkthrough

Visit Obama in Wakasa

Find the quest in Yasuke's objective board (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

To access the Dark Waves, Black Ships quest, finish The Performer main quest to defeat the Fox first. Following that, navigate to the objective board and select the mission from Yasuke's segment.

Go to Obama in the Wakasa region (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Since the main objective is to learn more about Duarte de Melo's whereabouts, the game will provide you with the following clues:

There may be a lead in Wakasa

It is within Obama

It may be in the Trading Port

The first task is to travel as Yasuke to Obama in the Wakasa region. The nearest viewpoint to teleport to is the Obama Guard Tower.

Then, use the Focus Mode to detect the objective location, which is situated inside a house. In there, read the Signal Instructions found on the table to learn about your next objective.

Light up three signal fires

Locations of the signal fires (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Next, you must light three signal fires in the Trading Port area. First, go to the northwest section and light up the first one.

The second one is on the shore of a small island just beneath the Trading Port.

Finally, the last one is on the coast, far west of Obama.

Proceed to the vantage point

Reach the vantage point and wait (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

After lighting up all the signal fires, Yasuke must go to the vantage point and wait for his next move. You can embark on any boat found on the coast of Lake Suigetsu and travel to the required island nearby.

Follow the objective marker to reach the vantage point and choose to Wait to conclude the Dark Waves, Black Ships quest in Assassin's Creed Shadows. You will earn 1000 XP as a reward, and the next quest, My Name is Yasuke, will begin.

