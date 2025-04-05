Assassin's Creed Shadows: How to complete The Performer main quest

If you've followed the trail of The Fox through Assassin's Creed Shadows, the Performer main quest is where it all pays off. It’s time to finally face off against two of the Shinbakufu’s final big names: Samemaru and Takeda Motoaki. After confirming the identity of The Fox in The Music, this quest kicks off with high stakes and a two-part finale that makes you play as both Yasuke and Naoe, each taking on a different threat.

Here's everything they need to know to conclude The Performer main quest in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

The Performer main quest walkthrough in Assassin's Creed Shadows

The Performer main quest whereabouts in Assassin's Creed Shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Ubisoft)

Meet up with Nagahide in Obama

You’ll start The Performer main quest by heading straight to Nagahide, whose position is conveniently marked on the map. He’s hanging out in the middle of town, and after a quick conversation, you’ll be prompted with a dialogue choice. To get things going, pick "We are ready" — it’s the only way the quest moves forward.

Chase down Samemaru as Yasuke

Chase and kill Samemaru (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Ubisoft)

The mission in Assassin's Creed Shadows puts you in Yasuke's shoes. Samemaru takes off the instant the scene ends, so hurry up. The chase takes you through town and into an open enclosure, where he'll eventually decide to make a stand.

Taking Samemaru into the Shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Ubisoft)

Samemaru's fighting isn't overly complicated. He's a fan of heavy kicks, which he sometimes follows up with a projectile following a light combo. If you're a master at dodging, you'll hardly sweat. Just let Yasuke do his thing — use Posture attacks and skills to keep him on the back foot. After you've lowered his health enough, Yasuke completes the job in a cutscene.

Switch to Naoe for the real hunt

Conversation with Nagahide in Assassin's Creed Shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Ubisoft)

The game then shifts gears and drops you back in control of Naoe. Your next target? The Fox himself — Takeda Motoaki. Your job is to sneak through the Samurai Yashiki District, and while the map points you in the right direction, this section isn’t entirely straightforward.

Get the still from the quest (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Ubisoft)

From the starting point, head toward the south side of the district. Along the way, you might notice a biwa melody floating through the air — turn on Eagle Eye to get a visual on it. It’ll guide you toward your next clue. Keep moving past the temple area until you spot a person praying at a shrine.

Trail her quietly. She’ll eventually lead you to a house with a blue dot on the map. Inside, you’ll find a note under a banner — interact with it to trigger a cutscene that sets the stage for the final fight.

Face Takeda Motoaki in a duel

The Fox in The Performer main quest (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Ubisoft)

Before things go down, Motoaki throws a couple of dialogue choices your way. First, he comments on the music. Pick between Your song is beautiful and Your song is selfish — your choice doesn’t matter, as the result stays the same.

Then he hits you with three more lines:

I side with the people.

There are no sides.

We are not on the same side.

Again, pick whatever resonates.

Dual with Takeda Motoaki (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Ubisoft)

Now for the fight — Motoaki is a much tougher opponent than Samemaru. Playing as Naoe makes it even trickier since she’s less tanky. Motoaki leans hard into charge attacks and multi-hit combos, so dodging is your best friend here.

Taking the Fox aka Takeda Motoaki into the shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Ubisoft)

He doesn’t give you much breathing room, but if you manage your distance well and rely on Naoe’s abilities, you can chunk his health bar down slowly but surely.

End it your way

After the battle, Naoe gets one last line to deliver. You choose between:

Takeda Motoaki deserved his fate.

He was misguided.

Once you’ve made your call, the mission ends — and so does The Fox's legacy. That’s it for The Performer main quest in Assassin’s Creed Shadows.

Rewards

Finishing the Performer main quest gives you:

x320 mon

2000 EXP

Snakebite Legendary Katana

Instant posture after using tool engraving

Bastian Dream

