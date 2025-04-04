Assassin's Creed Shadows: How to complete Smuggler's Gambit main quest

The Smuggler's Gambit main quest in Assassin's Creed Shadows picks up right after the Chef Hong mission, and this one doesn't waste time easing you in. You're off to Hiruga Bay next, with a new target on the radar — a man named Samemaru, tied to the Niwa clan massacres. This is where things heat up, and depending on how you like to approach missions, you've got options.

Whether you're tearing through enemies or sticking to the shadows, both Yasuke and Naoe have their moments here. Here's a guide on completing the Smuggler's Gambit main quest.

Smuggler's Gambit main quest walkthrough in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Smuggler's Gambit main quest whereabouts (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Ubisoft)

Start with the right trail

The quest unlocks automatically after you complete Chef Hong and appears on the Shinbakufu Objectives Board. After it's activated, you'll need to leave Obama and head north along the road until you reach Inokuma Hamlet. From there, take a boat or swim and head north across the water — Hiruga Bay is where you're headed.

Hiruga Bay isn't a calm stroll

Sneaking with Naoe (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Ubisoft)

Here's the catch — this area is teeming with enemies. The red line under your compass gives you a heads-up even before you land. If you want to adopt brute force, Yasuke’s got you covered. But if you're leaning towards a quieter, cleaner approach, Naoe works great. Tall grass, rooftops, and bridge shadows are your best friends here. We approached with Naoe on this.

First clue on Samemaru

Once you’re in Hiruga Bay, the first step is to find leads on Samemaru. There are two — and they’re on opposite ends of the map.

Getting the first note (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Ubisoft)

Start by heading north and use the tall grass to stay hidden. Eventually, you’ll spot a house — the last one on the path. Slip inside without drawing attention, and the first note is just inside the door. Quick grab, no drama if you're patient.

Second clue

You'll also get Silent Bow of Grace in the same room (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Ubisoft)

Now, double back outside and make your way further north, keeping an eye out for a bridge. Beneath that bridge is a small gap in the fencing — that's your route. It leads to another raised house where the second note is tucked away. You can sneak in or fight your way through, but again, with Naoe, it’s entirely possible to avoid the confrontation. Just watch the guard routes and use every shadow you can.

Once both leads are in your possession, the Smuggler's Gambit main quest concludes in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

