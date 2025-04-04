How to obtain the Iga's Flame Katana in Assassin's Creed Shadows

The Iga's Flame Katana in Assassin's Creed Shadows is one of the numerous legendary weapons for Naoe that can be found in the RPG's rendition of Feudal Japan. This weapon is great for those using builds that revolve around afflictions. Acquiring it won't require any combat, as it only needs to be collected from a chest in a particular location.
This article guides you on acquiring the Iga's Flame Katana in Assassin's Creed Shadows.
A guide on getting the Iga's Flame Katana in Assassin's Creed Shadows
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
The titular Katana is inside a Legendary Chest that must be located. It can be found in the Mount Nukai region of Yamato. The hill can be found east of Uda Matsuyama and northeast of the Hidden River region. The chest will be in a cave situated on the western slope of the Mountain.
If you haven't acquired the Mount Nukai viewpoint, then the next closest option to the chest will be the Uda Matsuyama viewpoint southeast of the chest.
As you keep getting closer to the chest's location, keep climbing above the rocks. The chest will be close by, southeast from the Nukai viewpoint. When you come closer to the chest, keep a lookout for a hidden cave amidst the bamboos. The small opening will host the Legendary Chest. Loot it to acquire the Iga's Flame Katana in Assassin's Creed Shadows.
Iga's Flame stats (at Level 40)
- Rarity: Legendary
- Weapon DPS: 1019
- Posture DPS: 3870
- Ability Damage: 5322
- Daze Buildup: 18.0%
Perks
- +2% Affliction Buildup per Adrenaline Chunk filled
- One engraving slot (use the Hideout's Blacksmith to engrave a perk of your choice)
This was all about the Iga's Flame Katana in Assassin's Creed Shadows.
Check out our other guides on AC Shadows:
- How to obtain the Celestial Blade Naginata in Assassin's Creed Shadows
- How to obtain Vengeful Foe Naginata in AC Shadows
- How to obtain the Claw of The Tides Long Katana in AC Shadows
- How to obtain the Loyal Traveler Long Katana in AC Shadows
- How to obtain the Whisper of Muramasa Long Katana in AC Shadows
- How to obtain the Turquoise Zephyr Long Katana in Assassin's Creed Shadows
- How to obtain the Myth Slayer Long Katana in Assassin's Creed Shadows
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.