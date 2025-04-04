How to obtain the Iga's Flame Katana in Assassin's Creed Shadows

The Iga's Flame Katana in Assassin's Creed Shadows is one of the numerous legendary weapons for Naoe that can be found in the RPG's rendition of Feudal Japan. This weapon is great for those using builds that revolve around afflictions. Acquiring it won't require any combat, as it only needs to be collected from a chest in a particular location.

This article guides you on acquiring the Iga's Flame Katana in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

The chest that contains Iga's Flame (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

The titular Katana is inside a Legendary Chest that must be located. It can be found in the Mount Nukai region of Yamato. The hill can be found east of Uda Matsuyama and northeast of the Hidden River region. The chest will be in a cave situated on the western slope of the Mountain.

If you haven't acquired the Mount Nukai viewpoint, then the next closest option to the chest will be the Uda Matsuyama viewpoint southeast of the chest.

Opening the chest (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

As you keep getting closer to the chest's location, keep climbing above the rocks. The chest will be close by, southeast from the Nukai viewpoint. When you come closer to the chest, keep a lookout for a hidden cave amidst the bamboos. The small opening will host the Legendary Chest. Loot it to acquire the Iga's Flame Katana in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

Iga's Flame stats (at Level 40)

Iga's Flame (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Rarity: Legendary

Legendary Weapon DPS: 1019

1019 Posture DPS: 3870

3870 Ability Damage: 5322

5322 Daze Buildup: 18.0%

Perks

+2% Affliction Buildup per Adrenaline Chunk filled

One engraving slot (use the Hideout's Blacksmith to engrave a perk of your choice)

This was all about the Iga's Flame Katana in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

