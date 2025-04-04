How to obtain the Iga's Flame Katana in Assassin's Creed Shadows

By Meet Soni
Modified Apr 04, 2025 18:58 GMT
Cover
A guide on acquiring Iga's Flame in Assassin's Creed Shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

The Iga's Flame Katana in Assassin's Creed Shadows is one of the numerous legendary weapons for Naoe that can be found in the RPG's rendition of Feudal Japan. This weapon is great for those using builds that revolve around afflictions. Acquiring it won't require any combat, as it only needs to be collected from a chest in a particular location.

Ad

This article guides you on acquiring the Iga's Flame Katana in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

A guide on getting the Iga's Flame Katana in Assassin's Creed Shadows

The chest that contains Iga&#039;s Flame (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)
The chest that contains Iga's Flame (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

The titular Katana is inside a Legendary Chest that must be located. It can be found in the Mount Nukai region of Yamato. The hill can be found east of Uda Matsuyama and northeast of the Hidden River region. The chest will be in a cave situated on the western slope of the Mountain.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

If you haven't acquired the Mount Nukai viewpoint, then the next closest option to the chest will be the Uda Matsuyama viewpoint southeast of the chest.

Opening the chest (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)
Opening the chest (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

As you keep getting closer to the chest's location, keep climbing above the rocks. The chest will be close by, southeast from the Nukai viewpoint. When you come closer to the chest, keep a lookout for a hidden cave amidst the bamboos. The small opening will host the Legendary Chest. Loot it to acquire the Iga's Flame Katana in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

Ad

Iga's Flame stats (at Level 40)

Iga&#039;s Flame (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)
Iga's Flame (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)
  • Rarity: Legendary
  • Weapon DPS: 1019
  • Posture DPS: 3870
  • Ability Damage: 5322
  • Daze Buildup: 18.0%
Ad

Perks

  • +2% Affliction Buildup per Adrenaline Chunk filled
  • One engraving slot (use the Hideout's Blacksmith to engrave a perk of your choice)

This was all about the Iga's Flame Katana in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

Check out our other guides on AC Shadows:

About the author
Meet Soni

Meet Soni

Meet Soni is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda who specializes in covering the sphere of single-player games, with a focus on linear games. Currently in the second year of his BA degree, he has always been passionate about film, music, anime, and sketching, and added gaming to that list after being spellbound by the first Metal Gear Solid game.

When it comes to industry influences, he looks up to streamer MoistCrit1kal for his engagement with the goings-on in gaming as a whole while playing and reviewing games. And while he prefers single-player games, he keeps tabs on Valorant tournaments and the ALGS, follows teams such as 100 Thieves, Paper Rex, and Sentinels, and is always up for some Overwatch or Fortnite with his friends.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी