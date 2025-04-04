Assassin's Creed Shadows: How to complete Red Walls main quest

The Red Walls main quest in Assassin's Creed Shadows picks up right after you finish The Lost Envoys. It’s a short mission compared to others in the Shinbakufu storyline, but it carries weight — it introduces you to a new lead tied to the elusive target known as The Fox, someone also referred to as The Performer during the conversation with Nagahide.

This quest is about getting that lead and setting up the next part of the hunt. Here is a guide on completing this main quest.

Red Walls main quest in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Red Walls main quest whereabouts in AC Shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Ubisoft)

Locating Nagahide in Red Walls

To begin the quest, pursue Red Walls from the Objectives Board. You can find it listed under The Fox in the Shinbakufu group. Your target is Obama, hiding in the Wakasa area from there. If you have not explored Wakasa before, your best action is to begin in Kyoto and ride north down the main road. That will take you right into Obama without too much trouble.

Scaling the walls (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Ubisoft)

Once you arrive, look for Nagahide’s estate near Hitokoto Shrine. The moment you get close, things escalate. A group of attackers is already raiding the place, so you’re thrown straight into combat.

Approaching with Naoe's stealth (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Ubisoft)

It’s nothing too intense if you’re at or above level 26. If you want to storm the front, Yasuke is a good option. However, if you're looking for a stealthy approach, Naoe is great. We went with Naeo for this quest.

Dialogue choice in Red Walls main quest after the fight

Nagahide's appreciation (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Ubisoft)

Once you wipe out the attackers, a cut scene rolls in where Nagahide finally steps into the spotlight. During the chat, you’re given a minor dialogue choice between:

Our deeds do matter.

We are all equal in death.

The dialogue options from the Red Walls main quest (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Ubisoft)

No matter what you pick, the quest's outcome will remain the same, so feel free to choose whichever line fits your character’s tone.

