Assassin's Creed Shadows: How to complete Restless Spirits main quest

The Restless Spirits main quest in Assassin's Creed Shadows sends you into the heart of Yamato, investigating disturbances at local shrines and tracking down a dangerous bandit chief. This mission, part of the Shinbakufu - The Wise questline, involves stealth, combat, and clue-hunting across several key locations.

Here's everything you need to know to complete Restless Spirits main quest in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

Restless Spirits main quest walkthrough in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Restless Spirits main quest whereabouts in AC Shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Tracking the Priests in Katsuragi

This Restless Spirits main quest starts automatically upon finishing A Chance Encounter in Assassin's Creed Shadows. The initial task is to locate the Shinto priests, who are congregated in Katsuragi, close to an arena. Search for the priest wearing white robes and talk to him to advance the mission.

Interacting with the Shinto Priest (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Priests suspect supernatural interventions as the causes of the disturbance at the shrine but require some proof to base their suspicion. They send you to Gokenin Manor, an unfriendly estate along the southern tip of Katsuragi, where the true investigation begins.

Uncovering clues in Gokenin Manor

ESneak in with Naoe or storm the front with Yasuke. Your choice (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Getting into the manor can be handled two ways:

Yasuke's Approach: Charge in, dealing with enemies head-on.

Naoe's Approach: Sneak through the walls and rooftops for a quieter investigation.

We chose Naoe's approach, relying on stealth to slip into Gokenin Manor unnoticed. Inside it, four potential clues exist, but the crucial one is Urgent Instructions from the Messenger, found in a house in the southwest corner. To retrieve it,

Climb over the manor wall and enter the building in front of you. Look for the note on a table in the center of the house.

The note hints at a meeting at Hachiman Shrine, east of Katsuragi. You'll also retrieve the Gokenin Manor Kura Key.

Meeting Kojiro at Hachiman Shrine

Kojiro's whereabouts (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Follow the river east until you reach a bridge leading to Hachiman Shrine. Upon arrival, you'll find Kojiro, a familiar figure in this questline. He informs you that the bandit chief responsible for the disturbances is hiding at Takatori Castle Ruins, a short distance away.

Taking down the Bandit Chief at Takatori Castle Ruins

En route to Takatori Castle (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Takatori Castle Ruins, in the southeast of Hachiman Shrine, is teeming with enemies. The bandit leader roams the southwest corner of the castle with his team.

To enter the castle,

Search for a leaning tree on the east side — climb it to reach the ruins.

Navigate to the camp while avoiding or destroying guards.

Take the enemy into the shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Although Naoe's sneaky assassination is feasible, it will take more time to take down all enemies. Those in the area should be taken out before moving forward. Yasuke's raw power can come handy if you're looking for a quick approach. However, we went with Naoe's instead.

Securing the Bandit Hoard

The messenger's note (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Once the bandit chief and his followers are taken down, head inside the tall building nearby. Locate a note inside, interact with it, and the Restless Spirits main quest will conclude in Assassin's Creed Shadows. We recommend searching the boxes nearby to score the Mossy cobbelstone path along with a kunai.

