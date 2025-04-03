Assassin's Creed Shadows: How to complete The Lost Envoys main quest

The Lost Envoys main quest in Assassin's Creed Shadows kicks off with a mission to track down missing peace envoys in Yamato. These individuals, tied to Tsutsui Junkei, have vanished, threatening the region’s delicate stability. This mission involves interrogation, combat, stealth, and retrieval – all leading to a confrontation at Kasugataisha Shrine.

Ad

Here's everything you need to know about completing The Lost Envoys main quest in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

The Lost Envoys main quest walkthrough in Assassin's Creed Shadows

The Lost Envoys main quest whereabouts in Assassin's Creed Shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Ubisoft)

Track the missing envoys

Ad

Trending

Begin by going to The Lost Envoys from the Objectives Board in Shinbakufu > The Wise category. The quest becomes available upon finishing A Chance Encounter. Mitsue, a small village in the Hidden River sub-region that is southeast of Kofukuji Temple in Nara Heartland, is your initial destination.

Dual with the Akiyama Soldier (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Ubisoft)

Upon landing, there is a one-on-one fight with an Akiyama Soldier, a heavily armored goon with a kanabo. This fight is easier with Yasuke due to his brute strength. Naoe can still defeat him by dodging carefully and landing quick hits, though. We went with Naoe.

Ad

After the fight, a dialogue choice appears:

Lord Junkei gave his approval.

I work for no one.

Neither choice changes the result. Then, Lady Ayako intervenes, sending you to the Tsutsui emissaries, last spotted near Utano Tower.

Read also: Assassin's Creed Shadows: How to complete Broken Horn main quest

Rescuing the Tsutsui envoys

The area is hostile; be careful while rescuing Tsutsui (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Ubisoft)

The next stop is Utano, a hostile zone east by southeast of Mitsue. The Iron Ore Storage, located just north of Utano, is where the envoys are being held. While approaching the area, a stealthy route around the perimeter can reduce unwanted fights.

Ad

Once inside, clear out all enemies near the envoy’s location. The envoy will then ask you to retrieve an invitation located within Uda Matsuyama Castle, directly east of Uda.

Retrieving the invitation from Uda Matsuyama Castle

With Naoe’s approach, stealth assassination works best (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Ubisoft)

Getting the invitation can be handled in two ways:

Ad

Yasuke’s Approach : Smash through the castle defenses head-on.

: Smash through the castle defenses head-on. Naoe’s Approach: Utilize the castle’s damaged northern wall to sneak in.

For stealthy players choosing Naoe, follow this route:

Look north upon reaching the castle entrance to spot a damaged wall. Climb it. Once inside, use the swing point on the ladder to traverse deeper into the castle. Hide in tall bushes near the target building to avoid patrolling guards. Enter through the front door, take a left, and grab the invitation.

Ad

With the invitation secured, it’s time to return to Lady Ayako.

Meeting Lady Ayako at Kasugataisha Shrine

Following Lady Ayako (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Ubisoft)

Travel to Kasugataisha Shrine, where Lady Ayako waits at its southwest corner. After a short exchange, follow her eastward, away from the crowd.

Ad

The final dialogue still from the The Lost Envoys main quest (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Ubisoft)

A final dialogue choice will then appear:

Ad

You are not the shadow.

I am unsure.

Neither response impacts the quest, and the mission concludes with 1,000 EXP as a reward. That wraps up The Lost Envoys main quest, setting the stage for the next chapter in Assassin’s Creed Shadows.

Check out: How to obtain the Yukimitsu's Revenge Tanto in Assassin's Creed Shadows

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.