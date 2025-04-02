How to obtain the Yukimitsu's Revenge Tanto in Assassin's Creed Shadows

The Yukimitsu's Revenge Tanto in Assassin's Creed Shadows is one of the many Legendarty Weapons you can obtain for Naoe. You can find it near in the Yamashiro Province, north of Izumi Settsu. This Tanto is an extremely deadly weapon that lets you poison your enemy, and it can be a great addition if you make Naoe an affliction-based fighter with the Noh Masterstroke set in AC Shadows.

Here's how you can obtain the Yukimitsu's Revenge Tanto in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

Where and how to get the Yukimitsu's Revenge Tanto in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Location of the Tanto (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

The Yukimitsu's Revenge Tanto in Assassin's Creed Shadows can be found in the Ancient Tomb of Nanjo Kofun in Yamashiro. This tomb is west of Toji Pagoda in Kyoto City and northwest of Shoryuji Castle in AC Shadows.

Once you're in the Kofun, keep folllowing the path till you come across a cavern with a pool and two pathways. Take the one on the right and keep moving. In the next room, take the path to your right and use stalagmite formations to reach the next area.

Head down the path and jump down into the shallow pool below. Get out and go prone to move through the cave systems. Head up the stairs and keep following the passageway till you come across a chamber with another pool. Jump into the water, swim to the other side, and then climb up using the stalagmite pillar.

Keep moving down the path (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Head straight from the next room and keep moving down the path. After a section of platforming segments, you will again come to a chamber with a few pathways. Take the one on the left and prone to move through the caves. Keep moving through the system, and you will soon come to the final chamber, where you can find a chest with the Yukimitsu's Revenge Tanto.

Loot the chest (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

This Tanto is one of the many legendary weapons for Naoe and is quite powerful due to its ability to inflict poison. Pairing this up with affliction-based perks can let you craft a lethal build that deals status effect damage to enemies.

