How to obtain the Noh Masterstroke Armor set in Assassin's Creed Shadows

By Supratim Sarkar
Modified Apr 01, 2025 21:23 GMT
Noh Masterstroke Armor set in Assassin
The Noh Masterstroke Set is a legendary set for Naoe (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

The Noh Masterstroke Armor set in Assassin's Creed Shadows is one of the many legendary gear sets for Naoe. It focuses on building affliction and allows you to fight enemies by dealing status effect damage to them. Pairing it with the Bloodshade Katana in AC Shadows can make for a powerful affliction-based build for Naoe.

This article will discuss where you can find the Noh Masterstroke Armor set in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

Location and how to get the Noh Masterstroke Armor set in Assassin's Creed Shadows

The Noh Masterstroke set is divided into two parts: the mask and the costume. You can find both in the Kii province in the southern part of the map. These armor pieces focus on affliction damage and can definitely be a worthy set for Naoe.

Below, you can find the location of the Noh Masterstroke Mask and the Costume in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

Noh Masterstroke Mask location

Location of the Noh Masterstroke Mask (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)
Location of the Noh Masterstroke Mask (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

The Noh Masterstroke Mask can be found in a chest near the Mount Koya viewpoint in the Kii Province. You can find this west of Koyasan and southeast of the Negoroji settlements.

When scaling the mountain, you can find the chest behind a bamboo fence just below the viewpoint. There will be two bandits nearby whom you can either ignore or kill. Loot the chest to obtain the Noh Masterstroke Mask.

Noh Masterstroke Costume location

Noh Masterstroke Costume location (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)
Noh Masterstroke Costume location (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

The Noh Masterstroke Costume can be found in a small cave in the Sazae Oni Shores area of the Kii Province. Head south from the Jison-in Shrine to find the chest, as marked above. The place is called Iimori Cave, and you will find the chest near an abandoned camp overlooking the valley below.

Looting the chest will give you the Costume, completing the Noh Masterstroke Armor set in Assassin's Creed Shadows. You can pair it with the Bloodshade Katana and passive skills that give affliction damage to make Naoe a lethal warrior who can easily take down her enemies.

The affliction status effect deals a lot of damage and is ideal for taking out foes if you're detected and forced into a fight.

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
