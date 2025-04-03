Assassin's Creed Shadows: How to complete A Chance Encounter main quest

The A Chance Encounter main quest in Assassin's Creed Shadows takes players deep into the region of Yamato, where they’ll meet Fuyu, a shrine maiden with crucial information. This mission unfolds as part of The Wise questline and requires following a trail of shrines before an encounter with the enigmatic Kojiro.

Here's everything you need to know to complete A Chance Encounter main quest in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

A Chance Encounter main quest walkthrough in Assassin's Creed Shadows

A Chance Encounter main quest's whereabouts (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Where to begin the A Chance Encounter quest

To begin the quest, follow it from the Objectives Board under Shinbakufu > The Wise category. It automatically unlocks upon the completion of The Wheel Unmasked and goes straight to Omiwa Shrine, a place in Yamato that is not yet known at this point.

Starting from your hideout, head north, then follow the east path along the ridge. At Omiwa Shrine, search for Fuyu, standing in the northern part of the location. Approaching her initiates the mission.

Following Fuyu and the Shrine prayers

Fuyu in A Chance Encounter main quest (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Fuyu will guide you around the shrine grounds, taking you to three shrines where prayers need to be made. Just follow her around:

Meet and follow Fuyu to the shrines (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

First Shrine: The one straight ahead of you. Interact to pray.

The one straight ahead of you. Interact to pray. Second Shrine: Located east of your position. You can cut through the terrain to get there quickly.

Located east of your position. You can cut through the terrain to get there quickly. Third Shrine: Located southeast of the second shrine. Head down the left path directly behind the last shrine.

Upon praying at the third shrine, a cutscene reveals Kojiro, a character who appears to be very aware of your intentions in Yamato. He gives you a new lead after getting in a brief dialogue option (picking any option doesn't matter), leading you to Tsutsui Junkei, a great daimyo living near Koriyama Castle.

Meeting Tsutsui Junkei

Tsutsui Junkei's whereabouts in Assassin's Creed Shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

To proceed, head northwest toward Koriyama. Junkei is waiting at a location marked as the Tea Master’s House. Upon arrival, find him outside the back door of the building.

Choose as you wish (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Engaging in conversation with Junkei presents two dialogue choices:

I fear the spirits.

I worship as part of my education.

Neither option affects the outcome, and the quest concludes after this conversation, granting 1,000 EXP. At this point, you may switch between Yasuke or Naoe, depending on your approach for the following missions.

