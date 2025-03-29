Assassin's Creed Shadows: How to complete Spring and Fall main quest

The Spring and Fall main quest in Assassin's Creed Shadows takes you deep into a conflict between the Ukita clan and Lord Hideyoshi. As the 45th main quest, it’s packed with combat, tactical infiltration, and a climactic showdown against Ukita Naoie. The mission unfolds in Harima, where you must navigate hostile territory, eliminate key enemies, and ultimately decide the fate of the scheming daimyo.

Here's everything you need to know to complete the Spring and Fall main quest in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

Spring and Fall main quest walkthrough in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Pursue options in the Spring and Fall main quest (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Warn Kuroda Kanbei

The quest begins west of Himeji Castle in Assassin's Creed Shadows, where you must find Kuroda Kanbei. The location is indicated as hostile, but no resistance is to be found. After a quick conversation, you have two options:

We are ready.

We need more time.

Choosing "We are ready" advances the story. Once you're through the cutscene, you can pick Yasuke or Naoe, which dictates how you'll fight. If you want a straight-up powerful attack, Yasuke is the way to go; Naoe, on the other hand, provides a more stealthy approach.

Reach the Honmaru Gate

Scale up the castle (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Once inside Himeji Castle, follow the path to the right, avoiding the locked routes to the left. Shinobi hostiles will attack you en route — dispatch them and proceed east, then north, fighting foes with some assistance from a few allies. At the barrier door, smash it open and be ready for the next task.

At a blocked door, break through and prepare for the next challenge.

Kill all the enemies at the Gate

Upon breaching the area, you encounter three enemies, including Ukita's Lieutenant, a more difficult elite foe. After defeating them, talk to the door to move forward. Here, you have another opportunity to switch characters before moving forward.

Secure the Honmaru

A large group of enemies awaits in the Honmaru. To secure the area, all hostiles must be eliminated. Expect intense combat, so choose your character wisely. Once the final enemy falls, a cutscene plays, followed by another character switch opportunity.

Climb the Tenshu to Assassinate Ukita Naoie

Moving through enemies (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Now it’s time to scale the tower.

As Yasuke, fight through each room, cutting down guards and pushing forward aggressively.

As Naoe, sneak your way up, using assassinations to avoid confrontation.

Once inside the final room, you must once again choose Yasuke or Naoe for the upcoming boss fight.

Ukita Naoie Boss fight

Dual with Ukita Naoie in Spring and Fall main quest (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

The fight begins with Ukita Naoie throwing a smoke bomb, summoning two shinobi to aid him. Focus on taking them down first. If the fight drags on, he’ll throw another smoke bomb, calling for more reinforcements.

This battle can be extremely difficult if you’re underleveled (indicated by a skull icon). If necessary, pause the quest and level up by completing side missions before retrying.

Once you weaken him, you get another dialogue choice:

We fight now.

Finish reading.

This doesn’t affect the outcome in A Spring and Fall main quest but adds a small emotional touch to the scene.

Decide Ukita Naoie’s fate

Outcomes remain the same 'He dies' in (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

After the battle, another choice determines how Ukita Naoie meets his end:

Kill Ukita Naoie – You end his life immediately.

– You end his life immediately. Spare Ukita Naoie – He still dies, but bleeds out instead.

Regardless of your choice, the mission proceeds to another dialogue with Ukita Himie, where you can select from:

His life for your life.

Do not be seduced by power.

Your father recited a stanza.

Each option slightly alters the conversation, but the quest proceeds the same way. Finally, you get one last opportunity to switch characters before concluding the Spring and Fall main quest.

