Assassin's Creed Shadows: How to complete Broken Horn main quest

The Broken Horn main quest in Assassin's Creed Shadows is the 50th mission, marking the final confrontation with Bessho Harumasa, also known as The Ox. After dealing with his forces throughout the game, it’s finally time to storm Miki Castle and take him down. This level 27 quest rewards 2000 EXP and three Mastery Points, making it one of the more significant battles in the campaign.

Here's everything you need to know to complete the Broken Horn main quest in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

Broken Horn main quest walkthrough in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Broken Horn main quest whereabouts and objectives in Assassin's Creed Shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Meet Nakamura Tadashige and begin the assault

Before heading into battle, Yasuke must check in with Nakamura Tadashige at Miki Castle. No scouting is needed — just go to his marker and confirm you are ready to start the final sequence.

Choose the still from Broken Horn main quest (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

A unique moment in the game follows, where four dialogue choices appear, but none affect the story. Once selected, the mission kicks off, and you must reach higher ground to begin clearing out The Ox’s forces.

Take out the Teppo wielding guards

Smash the guards (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Starting along the western path, you’ll need to eliminate six guards. Take out the two closest enemies first, then move carefully along the wall to the left, picking off the remaining guards one by one. Stealth is key here, as the enemies are armed with teppo (matchlock rifles) that can inflict heavy damage.

Once the area is secure, climb the scaffolding and move forward. Depending on your character choice, the mission diverges into two paths.

Protagonists' paths

Choose what suits you (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

1) Yasuke’s Path – Face the Tsuno & The Ox

If you continue as Yasuke, you'll first fight The Tsuno, a strong warrior equipped with a buffed-up katana. He has four enemies fighting for him, so try to take them out first before targeting him. The trick here is easy: parry blue attacks, dodge red attacks, and counter whenever you can.

Having defeated the Tsuno, advance on to the Ox's courtyard and confront him. Unlike the others, the Ox uses a kanobo, an enormous club with additional damage every time it's used. Defense is the optimal strategy — take advantage of invincibility frames using special powers and capitalize on his slow attacks. Having defeated him, the mission is almost over.

2) Naoe’s Path – Silent execution

For those playing as Naoe, this path involves stealthily securing the area before reaching The Ox. There are six guards in the way, so use the environment to lure them into isolated areas. Whistle to attract them one by one, hide in tall grass, and eliminate them without raising alarms.

After securing the area, Naoe will find a deserter inside a building. Speaking with him provides intel on The Ox’s location. Once done, head toward the main gate and prepare for the assassination.

Instead of an open fight, Naoe can use the scaffolding to maneuver around the battlefield. Take out the guard near the structure, move along the edge, and wait for The Ox to pass beneath you. Once he does, jump down and assassinate him, avoiding a drawn-out battle.

Final choices and mission completion in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Dual with Bessho Harumasa in Broken Horn main quest (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

After The Ox falls, a final set of dialogue choices appears:

We have freed your people

We will restore order

Say nothing

This is followed by a choice regarding The Tsuno’s fate:

Taking Bessho Harumasa into the shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

The Tsuno did not have to die

The Tsuno could not be saved

These decisions do not affect the outcome, so pick whatever fits your narrative. Once done, the Broken Horn main quest is complete, and The Ox is no more.

