There are 43 trophies in Assassin's Creed Shadows, including the Toxin Master. This achievement might look tricky at first but it is quite easy to unlock. While playing, you have to be aware that the game is based on two protagonists — Yasuke and Naoe. This trophy will have both of them but can only be played by Naoe.

Here's how you can earn this trophy in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

How to get the Toxin Master trophy in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Talking to On-Yuri and Thugs (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

To unlock this trophy in Assassin's Creed Shadows, enter a location named Tsuruga where Naoe and Yasuke will notice a group of thugs fighting with someone. On getting closer the group of thugs, they will also see Oni-Yuri there. Naoe will then ask what the matter is and then the thugs will reveal that Oni-Yuri has poisoned all of them by mixing something in their food.

Once Naoe and Yasuke have talked to all of the people, they will discuss Oni-Yuri among themselves. Naoe will then decide to check whether Oni-Yuri is telling the truth. Here, the quest Sweet Lies will begin, and this becomes playable during Act Two on the way to defeating all Shinbakufu in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

During the quest, the first thing to do is find all the poisoned food. Naoe will have look where all the men had their meal. She will run straight, crossing all the houses and shops on her way to find the kitchen. She will keep running in the same direction and then turn left to climb across a fence of the house, which will lead her to the kitchen.

Upon reaching the kitchen, Naoe will collect all the poisoned food and find the bowl in which the broth consumed by all the men was made. She will then find out the broth has been tampered with. There will also be a purple powder found made from aconite flowers.

After discovering all these things, the next step of the quest is to return to Oni-Yuri and the men. She will again find them arguing with each other and blaming one another for the poisonous food. When Naoe is back with all of them; she will expose the fact that the food had been tampered with.

Naoe will then discuss with all the thugs and tell them that Oni-Yuri is not the only one to blame as their kitchen was also very dirty and had rotten food. Oni-Yuri, after hearing this from Naoe, will thank her for understanding her and taking her side. But Naoe and Yasuke are still not sure whether Oni-Yuri is actually telling the truth.

Naoe and Yasuke will then decide to look into Oni-Yuri's past. Here, another quest will be played, named Sweet Revenge. When it ends, the Toxin Master trophy in Assassin's Creed Shadows will be achieved.

