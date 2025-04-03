Assassin's Creed Shadows: How to complete Temple Stories main quest

The Temple Stories main quest in Assassin's Creed Shadows takes players deep into Yamato, where Yasuke and Naoe must uncover stolen relics and defend Todaiji Temple. This mission, part of the Shinbakufu - The Wise questline, starts as a peaceful tour but quickly escalates into combat and investigation.

Here's everything you need to know about completing the Temple Stories main quest in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

Temple Stories main quest walkthrough in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Whereabouts for the Temple Stories main quest (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Ubisoft)

Meeting Joken Hokkyo at Todaiji Temple

To begin, head northeast from Koriyama to Todaiji Temple, where Joken Hokkyo awaits. Yasuke was the initial invitee, so he's the obvious choice for this assignment, although Naoe could also work. We went with Naoe for this one.

Follow Joken Hokkyo for the tour (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Ubisoft)

Initially, the mission appears easy – Hokkyo leads a tour of the temple, displaying artifacts related to peace negotiations with the Akiyama clan. This peaceful stroll, however, does not last long.

Kojiro’s discovery in the collection room

Investigate the artifacts with Kojiro (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Ubisoft)

As Hokkyo continues on the tour, Kojiro shows up nearby and gestures for you to come along. He takes you to a room filled with artifacts, where three important items must be inspected. These items contain information about recent temple thefts, leading into the next stage of the mission.

Once the investigation is complete, Hokkyo leads you outside – but danger awaits.

Ambush outside the temple

Thieves are waiting under the bushes; be careful (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Ubisoft)

Some thieves will attack you in groups, so you're forced to fight them. Two of them use heavy armor, which can be difficult to deal with. If you're playing as Yasuke, this battle is easier. On the other hand, Naoe is great at quick attacks. Fortunately, some allies arrive during the fight, providing support. After eliminating the enemies, head back to Hokkyo, who was hurt during the attack.

Retrieve the sacred scroll from the Megalithic Vault

Take the bandit into the shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Ubisoft)

During the ambush, the bandits take a sacred scroll that needs to be retrieved. The robbers escape west into the mountains, close to the Megalithic Vault, a puzzle kofun.

To reach the vault:

Cut through the forest and climb the mountain instead of using the main road.

Here at the clearing is a camp that has three foes. Kill them and get the stolen scroll back.

Return the scroll to Lord Junkei

Conclude the quest (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Ubisoft)

With the scroll in hand, head south to Koriyama and find Lord Junkei in the northeastern corner of the city. Hand over the relic to complete the Temple Stories main quest and set the stage for the final missions in Assassin’s Creed Shadows.

