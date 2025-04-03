Assassin's Creed Shadows: How to complete Darkness Falls main quest

The Darkness Falls main quest in Assassin's Creed Shadows is a critical turning point in the Shinbakufu storyline, forcing players to uncover the truth behind The Wise and make a decisive move against their enemies. This mission takes place in Kofukuji Temple and offers two distinct paths depending on whether they choose to play as Yasuke or Naoe.
With multiple battles, crucial accusations, and a major boss fight, every decision matters. Here's everything they need to know to conclude the Darkness Falls main quest in Assassin's Creed Shadows.
Darkness Falls main quest walkthrough in Assassin's Creed Shadows
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Meeting at Kofukuji Temple
First, visit Kofukuji Temple in Yamato. The mission becomes available right after Temple Stories, Restless Spirits, and The Lost Envoys are completed. There, wait next to a leaning tree found southwest of the temple, which acts as the mission's starting point.
After interacting with the tree, there's a confirmation window that appears — choose "I'm ready to start." That's where you also pick your character for the mission:
- Yasuke will go to the peace negotiations within the temple and will have direct discussions.
- Naoe will stay outside, spying by stealth and assassination.
Your decision here determines the course of the mission, but the ultimate showdown doesn't change.
Read also: Assassin's Creed Shadows: How to complete Restless Spirits main quest
Yasuke’s path: The peace talks turn deadly
If you pick Yasuke, he enters the temple and becomes a part of the peace talks between the two opposing factions. His initial mission is to talk to the main people in attendance:
- Joken Hokkyo
- Lady Ayako
- Tsutsui Junkei
All seems peaceful until Kojiro comes along, creating a critical moment — deciding the identity of The Wise.
At this juncture, Yasuke has to accuse one of the three leaders:
- Accuse Tsutsui Junkei
- Accuse Joken Hokkyo (Correct choice)
- Accuse Akiyama Ayako
Selecting Joken Hokkyo as the culprit provokes his confession — he is The Wise. This revelation promptly ignites a fight, with Hokkyo's followers attacking the peace talks.
Fight off the attackers
This battle is harder than usual since the foes are heavily armored and hostile. There are a number of enemies that attack together, so crowd-control is critical. Allies will help a little bit, but Yasuke has to use his brute force and powerful weapon strikes to deal with them.
Once the battle is over, Yasuke is handed a big responsibility — who will pursue Joken Hokkyo?
- Yasuke – Better suited for handling the large number of enemies ahead.
- Naoe – A trickier option due to her less effective combat ability in direct fights.
Naoe’s path: Investigating from the shadows
If you choose Naoe, she starts outside the temple, climbing the leaning tree to reach a high vantage point. From here, she must observe and investigate suspicious activities.
Using Eagle Vision, she spots two guards behaving oddly and listens in on their conversation. This triggers a new objective — search the area for clues.
Tracking the conspirators
Two blue markers appear in front of Naoe. Ignore the one on the left and head towards the right instead. The correct path involves:
- Using a swing point to cross a gap to the next rooftop.
- Jumping onto a tree branch and walking across a rope to reach the other side of the temple wall.
- Dropping down to inspect an open box containing a critical note that confirms the ongoing conspiracy.
Eliminating the sharpshooter
After discovering the note, Naoe must deal with a sharpshooter positioned on a high tower. To reach him:
- Climb a stack of boxes nearby.
- Head east, crossing a tightrope to the next roof.
- Use another rope bridge to reach the tower.
- Sneak up behind the sharpshooter and perform an assassination.
Once the sniper is taken out, Naoe’s path converges with Yasuke’s, as both characters are thrown into an ambush in Assassin's Creed Shadows.
Read also: How to obtain Sage's Reach Naginata in Assassin's Creed Shadows
The final confrontation: Hunting Joken Hokkyo in Assassin's Creed Shadows
After Hokkyo flees north, you’ll need to chase him down. However, how you do it depends on whether you’re playing as Yasuke or Naoe.
Yasuke’s path
If you go with Yasuke, expect a brawl-heavy approach. Before reaching Hokkyo, you must fight a messenger. Since Yasuke can’t scale walls quickly, you’ll have to battle through multiple guards before facing Hokkyo. There’s no room for stealth here — parry, dodge, and overpower your enemies to win.
Naoe’s path
Naoe, on the other hand, can bypass the messenger completely by climbing walls and using the shadows. Instead of fighting through waves of enemies, she can sneak past them and assassinate Hokkyo from the bushes.
If you prefer a silent kill, this is the way to go. However, if you want a head-on fight, Yasuke is a better choice. No matter how you play it, Hokkyo’s death completes the Darkness Falls main quest, pushing Assassin’s Creed Shadows into its next chapter.
Rewards for completing Darkness Falls main quest in Assassin's Creed Shadows
Successfully finishing the Darkness Falls main quest grants:
- 2000 EXP
- Mon x355
- Winds of War Kusarigama
- Armor break on Dazed enemy Engraving
- Classic tea bowl collection
With Joken Hokkyo dead, The Wise’s influence is eliminated, concluding the AC Shadows mission.
Check out: Assassin's Creed Shadows: How to complete The Lost Envoys main quest
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.