Assassin's Creed Shadows: How to complete Darkness Falls main quest

The Darkness Falls main quest in Assassin's Creed Shadows is a critical turning point in the Shinbakufu storyline, forcing players to uncover the truth behind The Wise and make a decisive move against their enemies. This mission takes place in Kofukuji Temple and offers two distinct paths depending on whether they choose to play as Yasuke or Naoe.

Ad

With multiple battles, crucial accusations, and a major boss fight, every decision matters. Here's everything they need to know to conclude the Darkness Falls main quest in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

Darkness Falls main quest walkthrough in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Darkness Falls main quest whereabouts in Assassin's Creed Shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Ubisoft)

Meeting at Kofukuji Temple

Ad

Trending

First, visit Kofukuji Temple in Yamato. The mission becomes available right after Temple Stories, Restless Spirits, and The Lost Envoys are completed. There, wait next to a leaning tree found southwest of the temple, which acts as the mission's starting point.

Choose your option in Darkness Falls main quest (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Ubisoft)

After interacting with the tree, there's a confirmation window that appears — choose "I'm ready to start." That's where you also pick your character for the mission:

Ad

Yasuke will go to the peace negotiations within the temple and will have direct discussions.

Naoe will stay outside, spying by stealth and assassination.

Your decision here determines the course of the mission, but the ultimate showdown doesn't change.

Read also: Assassin's Creed Shadows: How to complete Restless Spirits main quest

Yasuke’s path: The peace talks turn deadly

The peace talks (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Ubisoft)

If you pick Yasuke, he enters the temple and becomes a part of the peace talks between the two opposing factions. His initial mission is to talk to the main people in attendance:

Ad

Joken Hokkyo

Lady Ayako

Tsutsui Junkei

All seems peaceful until Kojiro comes along, creating a critical moment — deciding the identity of The Wise.

Choose who you want to accuse (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Ubisoft)

At this juncture, Yasuke has to accuse one of the three leaders:

Ad

Accuse Tsutsui Junkei

Accuse Joken Hokkyo (Correct choice)

Accuse Akiyama Ayako

Selecting Joken Hokkyo as the culprit provokes his confession — he is The Wise. This revelation promptly ignites a fight, with Hokkyo's followers attacking the peace talks.

Fight off the attackers

Fighting Hokkyo's guards(Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Ubisoft)

This battle is harder than usual since the foes are heavily armored and hostile. There are a number of enemies that attack together, so crowd-control is critical. Allies will help a little bit, but Yasuke has to use his brute force and powerful weapon strikes to deal with them.

Ad

Once the battle is over, Yasuke is handed a big responsibility — who will pursue Joken Hokkyo?

Yasuke – Better suited for handling the large number of enemies ahead.

Naoe – A trickier option due to her less effective combat ability in direct fights.

Naoe’s path: Investigating from the shadows

If you choose Naoe, she starts outside the temple, climbing the leaning tree to reach a high vantage point. From here, she must observe and investigate suspicious activities.

Ad

Sneak in from the roof (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Ubisoft)

Using Eagle Vision, she spots two guards behaving oddly and listens in on their conversation. This triggers a new objective — search the area for clues.

Ad

Tracking the conspirators

Swing to the castle (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Ubisoft)

Two blue markers appear in front of Naoe. Ignore the one on the left and head towards the right instead. The correct path involves:

Ad

Using a swing point to cross a gap to the next rooftop.

Jumping onto a tree branch and walking across a rope to reach the other side of the temple wall.

Dropping down to inspect an open box containing a critical note that confirms the ongoing conspiracy.

Eliminating the sharpshooter

After discovering the note, Naoe must deal with a sharpshooter positioned on a high tower. To reach him:

Climb a stack of boxes nearby. Head east, crossing a tightrope to the next roof. Use another rope bridge to reach the tower. Sneak up behind the sharpshooter and perform an assassination.

Ad

Once the sniper is taken out, Naoe’s path converges with Yasuke’s, as both characters are thrown into an ambush in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

Read also: How to obtain Sage's Reach Naginata in Assassin's Creed Shadows

The final confrontation: Hunting Joken Hokkyo in Assassin's Creed Shadows

After Hokkyo flees north, you’ll need to chase him down. However, how you do it depends on whether you’re playing as Yasuke or Naoe.

Ad

Yasuke’s path

Taking out the messenger in Darkness Falls main quest (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Ubisoft)

If you go with Yasuke, expect a brawl-heavy approach. Before reaching Hokkyo, you must fight a messenger. Since Yasuke can’t scale walls quickly, you’ll have to battle through multiple guards before facing Hokkyo. There’s no room for stealth here — parry, dodge, and overpower your enemies to win.

Ad

Naoe’s path

Assassinating Hokkyo to conclude the Darkness Falls main quest (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Ubisoft)

Naoe, on the other hand, can bypass the messenger completely by climbing walls and using the shadows. Instead of fighting through waves of enemies, she can sneak past them and assassinate Hokkyo from the bushes.

Ad

If you prefer a silent kill, this is the way to go. However, if you want a head-on fight, Yasuke is a better choice. No matter how you play it, Hokkyo’s death completes the Darkness Falls main quest, pushing Assassin’s Creed Shadows into its next chapter.

Rewards for completing Darkness Falls main quest in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Successfully finishing the Darkness Falls main quest grants:

2000 EXP

Mon x355

Winds of War Kusarigama

Armor break on Dazed enemy Engraving

Classic tea bowl collection

Ad

With Joken Hokkyo dead, The Wise’s influence is eliminated, concluding the AC Shadows mission.

Check out: Assassin's Creed Shadows: How to complete The Lost Envoys main quest

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.