How to obtain Sage's Reach Naginata in Assassin's Creed Shadows

The Sage's Reach Naginata is one of the Legendary weapons in Assassin's Creed Shadows, offering high Critical Damage and a unique perk that stacks bonus damage on each block. Unlike other weapons that require exploration or the completion of side quests, this one is earned through the main story, Showdown in Sakamoto, making it unmissable for players progressing through Yasuke’s journey.

Ad

Here’s exactly how to find the Sage's Reach Naginata in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

Locating the Sage's Reach Naginata in Assassin's Creed Shadows

The Sage’s Reach Naginata's whereabouts in AC Shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

To obtain the Sage's Reach Naginata, you have to defeat Akechi Kagemitsu, one of the leaders of the Shinbakufu, in the Showdown in Sakamoto mission. Kagemitsu, or The Naginata, is a merciless fighter who works in Southern Omi and is the nephew of Akechi Mitsuhide (Two-Faced).

Ad

Trending

This quest starts after Yasuke encounters Lady Nene at Hideyoshi Residence in Azuchi, where he learns about his past and sets off a series of quests to Kagemitsu. He goes through An Evening in Otsu, where he breaks up a duel and repels several ambushers.

After this, Yasuke has to chase down Shotei in the Shimmering Fields, fending off another ambush before eventually learning the whereabouts of Sakamoto Castle — the base of Kagemitsu.

Ad

After arriving at Sakamoto Castle, Yasuke and Naoe diverge. Yasuke engages Gamo Yoshimitsu in a duel, while Naoe destroys explosives inside the fortress.

Following this series, Shotei discloses that Kagemitsu is in the Tenshu, the topmost point of the castle. You may play as either Yasuke or Naoe, but either way, the battle against Kagemitsu will take place on the castle's top floor.

What to remember when fighting Akechi Kagemitsu in Assassin’s Creed Shadows

Ad

Time your movements, as Kagemitsu is a tough boss to go against (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Kagemitsu uses a Naginata, and there is no cutscene or dialogue before the fight, so the battle begins when you arrive. Keep the following points in mind when fighting him:

Ad

Kagemitsu's attacks are fast but legible, so parrying or dodging can be sound tactics.

Yasuke can conclude the battle sooner because of his increased damage output, while more accurate counters are needed for Naoe to exhaust Kagemitsu. For this reason, we recommend Yasuke.

After defeating Kagemitsu, a cutscene will play, where the protagonist attempts to get information out of him before he dies from his injuries.

Taking Akechi Kagemitsu into the shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Once you defeat Kagemitsu, you will be rewarded with the Sage's Reach Naginata.

Ad

Read also: How to obtain Lustrous Pearl Naginata in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Why Sage's Reach Naginata is a strong choice

Quest rewards (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

At level 60, the max level in Assassin's Creed Shadows, Sage’s Reach boasts high DPS and powerful bonuses:

Ad

Weapon DPS: 4,363

4,363 Posture DPS / Headshot DPS: 15,789

15,789 Ability DPS: 24,376

24,376 Critical Damage Bonus: 31.50%

Engraving Perk:

Stack +10% damage on next hit with each block

If you prefer blocking over parrying, this weapon allows you to build up bonus damage before striking back with devastating force.

Check out: How to obtain the Yukimitsu's Revenge Tanto in Assassin's Creed Shadows

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.