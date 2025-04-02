How to obtain Lustrous Pearl Naginata in Assassin's Creed Shadows

The Lustrous Pearl Naginata is one of the Legendary Naginatas in Assassin's Creed Shadows, offering high critical damage and a unique knockdown effect when landing a Postured Combo Ender. This weapon is particularly useful for Yasuke, as the Naginata’s long reach allows him to handle multiple enemies at once. However, acquiring this legendary weapon is no simple task.

You must navigate a Hidden Trail and take down a dangerous imposter — Yamabushi — before claiming this powerful weapon.

Locating the Lustrous Pearl Naginata in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Whereabouts of the legendary Naginata in Assassin's Creed Shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

The Lustrous Pearl Naginata is awarded for beating the Clifftop Yamabushi, one of the imposters within the Yamabushi Imposters questline. The quest can be initiated by talking to Genpaku at Mitarai Valley, who asks the player to track down nine Yamabushi imposters.

The Clifftop Yamabushi is found at the termination of the Path of the Chosen, a Hidden Trail between Kii and Iseji. The path itself is strenuous to walk through, so you have to use your parkour and tracking abilities to navigate through this region. Upon reaching the end, you'll encounter the Clifftop Yamabushi. Defeating him rewards the Lustrous Pearl Naginata and also the Knockdown on Postured Combo Ender Engraving.

Why is the Lustrous Pearl Naginata a strong choice?

The Lustrous Pearl Naginata is a high-risk, high-reward weapon in Assassin’s Creed Shadows. Its signature perk knocks down enemies when landing a Postured Combo Ender, making it effective against groups and larger foes. However, executing full combos can be difficult, as tougher enemies may interrupt the sequence with parries or counterattacks.

If you can successfully land your Postured Combo Enders, you'll gain a huge advantage, knocking enemies to the ground and creating openings for follow-up strikes. Additionally, the Naginata enhances Critical Damage, making it even deadlier in the right hands.

Taking down the Clifftop Yamabushi

The Yamabushi imposter quest (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Since the Clifftop Yamabushi uses a Naginata, he attacks quickly but lacks an overwhelming amount of power. He tends to start the match with an unblockable jumping attack, and then a spinning attack that is not blockable. Dodging these attacks is essential if you want to gain an early advantage.

One of the simplest methods of defeating him is through the use of the environment. The name itself implies that Clifftop Yamabushi battles on a ledge high up. If you can push him to the edge of the cliff, a good attack or finisher can send him falling, killing him instantly and ending the battle.

After defeating Clifftop Yamabushi, you will receive:

Lustrous Pearl Naginata

Knockdown on Postured Combo Ender Engraving

2,000 XP and 2 Mastery Points

320 Mon (in-game currency)

