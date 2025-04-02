How to obtain Cerulean Nexus Naginata in Assassin's Creed Shadows

The Cerulean Nexus Naginata in Assassin's Creed Shadows is a powerful polearm designed to enhance Critical Damage and improve Adrenaline Gain. Unlike other Legendary weapons scattered throughout the game world or tied to specific quests, this one is obtained through a progression-based reward system.
This article tells you how to get the Cerulean Nexus Naginata.
Obtaining the Cerulean Nexus Naginata in Assassin's Creed Shadows
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
The Cerulean Nexus Naginata in Assassin's Creed Shadows can be obtained as a reward from the Legacy - Shadows Projects, a system that provides you with legendary weapons and equipment.
How to unlock the Cerulean Nexus Naginata
The weapon can be unlocked at Legacy - Shadows Project Rank 4 as part of the Animus Project rewards system. To get to this point, players can engage in different in-game activities, like completing Anamolies (daily missions), which earn them data fragments that can be spent on active projects.
Once you unlock the Cerulean Nexus Naginata, it can be accessed from the reward system in-game and equipped for Yasuke.
Read more: How to obtain the Cerulean Glitch Long Katana in Assassin's Creed Shadows
Why the Cerulean Nexus Naginata is a strong choice
The Cerulean Nexus Naginata provides key buffs that improve combat effectiveness in the game.
1) Weapon stats (Level 60)
- Weapon DPS: 4155
- Posture DPS / Headshot DPS: 16,620
- Ability DPS: 22,160
- Critical Damage Buff: +35.00%
2) Unique Perk
- Increased Impact on shoulder tackle – Enemies hit by Yasuke’s shoulder tackle are knocked back further and take more damage.
To further enhance the weapon's effectiveness, players can visit their hideout’s blacksmith to engrave an additional perk, allowing for customization based on preferred playstyles.
Check out more articles on legendary weapons:
- How to obtain the Celestial Blade Naginata in Assassin's Creed Shadows
- How to obtain Vengeful Foe Naginata in AC Shadows
- How to obtain the Claw of The Tides Long Katana in AC Shadows
- How to obtain the Loyal Traveler Long Katana in AC Shadows
- How to obtain the Whisper of Muramasa Long Katana in AC Shadows
- How to obtain the Lethal Lotus Petal Long Katana in AC Shadows
- How to obtain the Turquoise Zephyr Long Katana in AC Shadows
- How to obtain the Myth Slayer Long Katana in AC Shadows
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.