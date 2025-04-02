How to obtain Cerulean Nexus Naginata in Assassin's Creed Shadows

By Rishi Pallav
Modified Apr 02, 2025 06:47 GMT
Cerulean Nexus Naginata in AC Shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming | Ubisoft)
Cerulean Nexus Naginata in Assassin's Creed Shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming | Ubisoft)

The Cerulean Nexus Naginata in Assassin's Creed Shadows is a powerful polearm designed to enhance Critical Damage and improve Adrenaline Gain. Unlike other Legendary weapons scattered throughout the game world or tied to specific quests, this one is obtained through a progression-based reward system.

This article tells you how to get the Cerulean Nexus Naginata.

Obtaining the Cerulean Nexus Naginata in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Shadows Project in AC Shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)
Shadows Project in AC Shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

The Cerulean Nexus Naginata in Assassin's Creed Shadows can be obtained as a reward from the Legacy - Shadows Projects, a system that provides you with legendary weapons and equipment.

How to unlock the Cerulean Nexus Naginata

The weapon can be unlocked at Legacy - Shadows Project Rank 4 as part of the Animus Project rewards system. To get to this point, players can engage in different in-game activities, like completing Anamolies (daily missions), which earn them data fragments that can be spent on active projects.

Once you unlock the Cerulean Nexus Naginata, it can be accessed from the reward system in-game and equipped for Yasuke.

Why the Cerulean Nexus Naginata is a strong choice

The Cerulean Nexus Naginata provides key buffs that improve combat effectiveness in the game.

1) Weapon stats (Level 60)

  • Weapon DPS: 4155
  • Posture DPS / Headshot DPS: 16,620
  • Ability DPS: 22,160
  • Critical Damage Buff: +35.00%

2) Unique Perk

  • Increased Impact on shoulder tackle – Enemies hit by Yasuke’s shoulder tackle are knocked back further and take more damage.
To further enhance the weapon's effectiveness, players can visit their hideout’s blacksmith to engrave an additional perk, allowing for customization based on preferred playstyles.

