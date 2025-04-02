How to obtain Cerulean Nexus Naginata in Assassin's Creed Shadows

The Cerulean Nexus Naginata in Assassin's Creed Shadows is a powerful polearm designed to enhance Critical Damage and improve Adrenaline Gain. Unlike other Legendary weapons scattered throughout the game world or tied to specific quests, this one is obtained through a progression-based reward system.

Ad

This article tells you how to get the Cerulean Nexus Naginata.

Obtaining the Cerulean Nexus Naginata in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Shadows Project in AC Shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

The Cerulean Nexus Naginata in Assassin's Creed Shadows can be obtained as a reward from the Legacy - Shadows Projects, a system that provides you with legendary weapons and equipment.

Ad

Trending

How to unlock the Cerulean Nexus Naginata

The weapon can be unlocked at Legacy - Shadows Project Rank 4 as part of the Animus Project rewards system. To get to this point, players can engage in different in-game activities, like completing Anamolies (daily missions), which earn them data fragments that can be spent on active projects.

Once you unlock the Cerulean Nexus Naginata, it can be accessed from the reward system in-game and equipped for Yasuke.

Ad

Read more: How to obtain the Cerulean Glitch Long Katana in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Why the Cerulean Nexus Naginata is a strong choice

The Cerulean Nexus Naginata provides key buffs that improve combat effectiveness in the game.

1) Weapon stats (Level 60)

Weapon DPS: 4155

4155 Posture DPS / Headshot DPS: 16,620

16,620 Ability DPS: 22,160

22,160 Critical Damage Buff: +35.00%

2) Unique Perk

Increased Impact on shoulder tackle – Enemies hit by Yasuke’s shoulder tackle are knocked back further and take more damage.

Ad

To further enhance the weapon's effectiveness, players can visit their hideout’s blacksmith to engrave an additional perk, allowing for customization based on preferred playstyles.

Check out more articles on legendary weapons:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.