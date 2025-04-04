Assassin's Creed Shadows: How to complete Chef Hong main quest

The Chef Hong main quest in Assassin's Creed Shadows is a tame detour in the middle of the chaos — but that doesn’t mean it’s skippable or forgettable. This one drops right after wrapping up the Red Walls quest and sends you back into Wakasa, more specifically, the central Obama district.
Open up the Objectives Board, scroll down to the Shinbakufu category, and the mission will be waiting. Here's a guide on completing this main quest.
Chef Hong main quest walkthrough in Assassin's Creed Shadows
Locating Chef Hong
Finding Chef Hong is as easy as it comes, but there's a little trick to it. Go to the middle of Obama and search for a street lined with red lanterns. This section of the map is where vendors tend to congregate, and it's full of NPCs going about their business.
Now, you're not stepping into just any shop. You want the open one — no cramped, dimly lit stall atmosphere here. When you are in the appropriate location, you'll notice lots of blue dots appear in the vicinity if you press Observe. That's your signal. Enter the shop with a bit more space and trigger the scene.
Dialogue choices
Chef Hong will offer you two meals to try:
- Rice with vegetables
- A hot bowl of udon
Pick whichever sounds good (it’s not going to affect anything). After the food’s down the hatch, he’ll ask how it was. You’ll again get two replies:
- The noodles were delicious
- They could be better
Once again, this is totally cosmetic. Just choose what your inner food critic says. After the conversation, you’ll get to pick which protagonist to control — either Naoe or Yasuke — and that wraps up the mission.
What do you get out of it?
Besides a short break from blades and blood, you get 1000 EXP and more progress through the Shinbakufu storyline. It’s also a clean segue from Nagahide’s arc, helping set up the tension brewing in Wakasa.
So Chef Hong main quest might not be a big action set piece, but it’s a necessary step in the story of Assassin’s Creed Shadows, and one you don’t want to accidentally skip.
