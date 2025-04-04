How to obtain the Dragon's Edge Katana in Assassin's Creed Shadows

The Dragon's Edge Katana in Assassin's Creed Shadows is one of the numerous legendary weapons for Naoe that you can find in the RPG. While the majority of the weapons are usually found by exploring the open world or completing different anomalies, players don't need to do anything extra for this one, as they'll acquire it simply by progressing till a specific late-game mission of the campaign.

This article guides you on how to acquire the Dragon's Edge Katana in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

Note: This article contains spoilers for the 11th chapter of Assassin's Creed Shadows' campaign.

How to acquire the Dragon's Edge Katana in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Topple the Traitor quest (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

You'll acquire the Dragon's Edge Katana in Assassin's Creed Shadows by simply completing the "Topple the Traitor" story mission in the eleventh chapter of the campaign — Fall of the Shinbafuku. Your target for this quest will be the Two-Faced of the Shinbafuku — Akechi Mitsuhide, who is revealed to be the mastermind behind the Honnoji incident.

The quest

Akechi Mitsuhide boss fight (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

This mission will be one of the final ones you'll do in the chapter. To track it, open the Shinbafuku/Onryo circle menu and select it below Akechi Mitsuhide's picture. Your next objective is to locate Hideyoshi, who can be found in the south of Oyamazaki Village.

This mission will be filled with gameplay variations, as you'll switch between Naoe and Yasuke multiple times in this quest. Thus, it ultimately is up to you to choose which person you choose to play — the game will switch over to the other person in the second half accordingly.

Things will ultimately lead up to a boss fight with Akechi. While it isn't particularly difficult, his moves will require you to memorize his patterns and react accordingly rather than relying on the game's telegraphing.

Completing this story mission will give you the titular katana, along with other rewards.

Dragon's Edge Katana stats (at level 36)

Dragon's Edge Katana (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Rarity: Legendary

Legendary Weapon DPS: 894

894 Posture DPS: 3232

3232 Ability Damage: 4444

4444 Adrenaline Gain: +27.4%

Perks:

Creates an area of effect on hit with Dodge Attacks

One engraving slot (use the Hideout's Blacksmith to engrave a perk of your choice)

This was all about the Dragon's Edge Katana in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

