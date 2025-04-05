Assassin's Creed Shadows: How to complete The Music main quest

By Rishi Pallav
Modified Apr 05, 2025 11:30 GMT
A guide to complete the The Music main quest in Assassin
A guide to complete the The Music main quest in Assassin's Creed Shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

The Music main quest in Assassin's Creed Shadows comes right after Revenge and Smuggler’s Gambit. It’s the 60th main mission in the Shinbakufu - The Fox storyline and sends you deeper into the Wakasa region, once again circling clues tied to the Niwa family. This one’s much lighter compared to the chaos of Revenge, so don’t expect sword swinging or massive ambushes here.

Ad

Here's everything they need to know to conclude the The Music main quest in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

The Music main quest walkthrough in Assassin's Creed Shadows

The Music main quest whereabouts in AC Shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Ubisoft)
The Music main quest whereabouts in AC Shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Ubisoft)

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Follow the biwa music into the southwest

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Track the sound (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Ubisoft)
Track the sound (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Ubisoft)

After accepting the quest from the Objectives Board (you should be able to find it in The Fox in the Shinbakufu), immediately proceed to Saifukuji Temple. It can be found in the southwestern portion of Sotomo Gate, which is located in Wakasa itself.

Ad

When you're close to the temple, stop for a minute and listen. The biwa song will be audible as you walk around. You can talk to some of the locals if you'd like a little more background on the song and who performs it, but it's not necessary to continue.

Biwa Master in The Music main quest (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Ubisoft)
Biwa Master in The Music main quest (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Ubisoft)

Instead, just keep following the direction of the music. Head west past the temple grounds, then swing slightly southwest. Eventually, you’ll come across a man sitting by Saifukuji Lake, calmly playing the biwa.

Ad

Read also: How to obtain Cerulean Nexus Naginata in AC Shadows

A quick conversation and a strange decision

Dialogue choices (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Ubisoft)
Dialogue choices (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Ubisoft)

As you approach, the biwa master will greet you and ask a strange question:

Ad
  • I’ll stick to the tsuchibue.
  • I need your help.

No matter which dialogue choice you go with, the outcome stays the same — the quest completes right after the exchange. Just follow the music and have a short talk by the lake. Think of it as a calm moment before things pick up again.

The reward

Once the brief conversation ends, the quest is officially done, and you’ll walk away with 1,000 EXP. You don't get any weapons or upgrades as rewards, but it moves the narrative forward while giving your character a breather from the bloodshed.

Ad

Check out more guides for AC Shadows:

About the author
Rishi Pallav

Rishi Pallav

Rishi is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. With a background in civil engineering, his passion for gaming and technology began with his childhood memories of playing Snow Bros. with his father. During his college years, he juggled late-night tech reviews with playing titles like FIFA, Counter-Strike, and Valorant, even competing in tournaments for these games.

When he’s not diving into the gaming world, Rishi enjoys strumming his guitar, blending his love for music with his creative pursuits.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी