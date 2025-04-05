Assassin's Creed Shadows: How to complete The Music main quest

The Music main quest in Assassin's Creed Shadows comes right after Revenge and Smuggler’s Gambit. It’s the 60th main mission in the Shinbakufu - The Fox storyline and sends you deeper into the Wakasa region, once again circling clues tied to the Niwa family. This one’s much lighter compared to the chaos of Revenge, so don’t expect sword swinging or massive ambushes here.
Here's everything they need to know to conclude the The Music main quest in Assassin's Creed Shadows.
The Music main quest walkthrough in Assassin's Creed Shadows
Follow the biwa music into the southwest
After accepting the quest from the Objectives Board (you should be able to find it in The Fox in the Shinbakufu), immediately proceed to Saifukuji Temple. It can be found in the southwestern portion of Sotomo Gate, which is located in Wakasa itself.
When you're close to the temple, stop for a minute and listen. The biwa song will be audible as you walk around. You can talk to some of the locals if you'd like a little more background on the song and who performs it, but it's not necessary to continue.
Instead, just keep following the direction of the music. Head west past the temple grounds, then swing slightly southwest. Eventually, you’ll come across a man sitting by Saifukuji Lake, calmly playing the biwa.
A quick conversation and a strange decision
As you approach, the biwa master will greet you and ask a strange question:
- I’ll stick to the tsuchibue.
- I need your help.
No matter which dialogue choice you go with, the outcome stays the same — the quest completes right after the exchange. Just follow the music and have a short talk by the lake. Think of it as a calm moment before things pick up again.
The reward
Once the brief conversation ends, the quest is officially done, and you’ll walk away with 1,000 EXP. You don't get any weapons or upgrades as rewards, but it moves the narrative forward while giving your character a breather from the bloodshed.
