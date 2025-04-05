Assassin's Creed Shadows: How to complete Revenge main quest

The Revenge main quest in Assassin's Creed Shadows takes things up a notch with one of The Fox’s tighter, action-heavy story beats. It kicks off automatically after wrapping up Chef Hong, and you’ll need to gear up for a quick, brutal ambush in Tsuraga Castle. This mission drops you in Wakasa, specifically in the Sotomo Gate sub-region, where Tsuraga Castle is located.

From the Objectives Board, you’ll find Revenge listed under Shinbakufu. Here's how to complete the main quest.

Revenge main quest walkthrough in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Revenge main quest whereabouts in AC Shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Locating Nagahide’s cousin

You’ll need to head deep into Tsuraga Castle, right at the top section of the playable map. Nagahide’s cousin can be found inside one of the main houses here — she’s sitting with two other NPCs.

Nagahide’s cousin Noble in Revenge main quest (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

As soon as you speak to her, things spiral fast: you’re ambushed mid-conversation, kicking off the combat portion of the quest.

Who to pick for this fight

Both Naoe and Yasuke are useful here, depending on your preference of how to deal with the ambush.

Naoe's tool and agility facilitate the zipping around of the area, particularly for managing archers in the second wave. Her stealth tools are also useful if you are inclined towards thinning out enemies prior to an all-out attack.

Yasuke, however, is good if you simply want to brute-force your way through. He can absorb damage and deal heavy hits, which comes in handy, particularly if the ally NPCs get cleared out early. Bottom line — use whoever you're more comfortable with. The mission is fine with either.

Dealing with the ambush

Taking down the enemies into the shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

The initial group includes five enemies, one tougher than the rest. You’ll have some help from the NPCs inside the house, but don’t rely on them too much — they can go down fast if you're not keeping pressure on the attackers.

Once the first group is down, more enemies push in — including archers. If you’re not careful, they’ll pick you off while you're locked in melee. Prioritize the ones with range before circling back to whoever’s left swinging swords. Use the house for cover or elevation if you’re playing Naoe, or just bulldoze through them as Yasuke.

Once everything’s done and the area’s clear, return to Nagahide’s cousin and speak to her to wrap up the Revenge main quest.

Reward and what’s next

Finishing Revenge nets you 1000 EXP and unlocks the next quest in The Fox’s chain — The Music.

