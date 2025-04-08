How to obtain the Bloodletter Kusarigama in Assassin's Creed Shadows

The Bloodletter Kusarigama in Assassin's Creed Shadows is a bleed-based weapon that you can find while exploring the game. Some of the legendary pieces of equipment for both Naoe and Yasuke can be obtained from the various castles located throughout the war-torn lands of Feudal Japan. You can find the Bloodletter Kusarigama in one such castle in the Iga province.
This article will go over the location of the Bloodletter Kusarigama in Assassin's Creed Shadows.
Location and how to get the Bloodletter Kusarigama in Assassin's Creed Shadows
The Bloodletter Kusarigama in Assassin's Creed Shadows can be found in the Kashiwara Fort in the southern part of the Iga province. Similar to all other castles in AC Shadows, you will need to take out the Samurai Daisho in charge of the Kashiwara Fort to unlock the Legendary Chest that contains the Kusarigama.
The easiest way to reach the castle is by fast-travelling to the Nabari Wilds viewpoint to the south of the Kashiwara Fort or by using the Northern Nabari Kakurega to its east. Fortunately, the castle only has one Samurai Daisho whom you will need to take out to unlock the chest.
You can use your focus vision to detect the Daisho and can either take him out stealthily or go in loud. If you want to kill him quickly, make sure to turn on Guaranteed Assassination in AC Shadows. After you take him down, loot the chest to obtain the Bloodletter Kusarigama.
The Bloodletter Kusarigama in Assassin's Creed Shadows allows you to trigger Bleed when you use Entaglement. It also has a bonus to bleed buildup, and pairing it with the Noh Masterstroke Armor set can make for an excellent affliction-based build for Naoe.
