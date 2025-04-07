How to obtain the Violet Night Katana in Assassin's Creed Shadows

The Violet Night Katana in Assassin's Creed Shadows is a Legendary weapon with a powerful poison-based perk. This katana is tied to a specific side mission and cannot be found or bought randomly. It drops exclusively after defeating Yuki Onna, one of the highest-level Yokai enemies featured in the game.

Here's everything to know about getting Violet Night Katana in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

Locating the Violet Night Katana in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Violet Night Katana's info (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Ubisoft)

Region and quest requirement

You must progress through the main story until you reach the Omi Province. This is the third region unlocked as part of the natural campaign progression. Once you arrive, look for the side quest titled The Yokai. The target for this mission is Yuki Onna, a folklore-based Yokai that only appears under certain conditions.

Required season: Winter only

Yuki Onna will only appear during winter. If you're still in spring, summer, or autumn, the quest and the enemy will not be accessible. Assassin’s Creed Shadows features a dynamic seasonal system, so continue progressing the in-game time and story until the winter season begins. Once winter is active, you can proceed to locate Yuki Onna.

Location: Kawachi Kaza-ana Cave, Omi

When you have met the seasonal conditions, leave for the Suzuha Foothills area in the Omi region. From there, take the road that begins on the left-hand side of the big lake and head north. Stay on this road until you reach Nomura Village.

Once you arrive at Nomura Village, proceed on to the small river heading east. The small river will lead you to the Kawachi Kaza-ana Cave, which is precisely where Yuki Onna is located. It is near water and is just off route.

Encountering Yuki Onna

Yuki Onna's rewards in Assassin's Creed Shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Ubisoft)

As you come near the cave, you can find Yuki Onna beside the water. She does not attack at once. Instead, there is a short dialogue scene. She will then start walking towards the entrance of the cave.

You're advised to accompany her into the cave before engaging in combat. This allows for easier control of visibility during the fight and gives you time to prepare. Before entering, make a manual save at this point. The fight ahead is tough, and losing could mean restarting from a very early point.

If you're under-leveled, use Yasuke with Yaya’s first Dojo upgrade unlocked. Start with Staggering Blast to interrupt Yuki Onna, then activate Clear Mind and fire a quick burst of arrows. Call in Yaya to attack while you shoot two more arrows. Once she’s knocked down, go in for a Ground Attack and finish her off with katana combos. This setup makes the fight manageable even at lower levels.

Rewards for defeating Yuki Onna

Upon defeating Yuki Onna in Assassin's Creed Shadows, you will receive the following rewards:

Violet Night Katana (Legendary)

Affliction After Deflect Engraving

2,000 XP

2 Mastery Points

330 Mon (currency)

Violet Night Katana stats at Level 60

If you’re at the max level in Assassin's Creed Shadows, here are the stats for the Violet Night Katana:

Weapon DPS : 2078

: 2078 Posture DPS / Headshot DPS : 7479

: 7479 Ability DPS : 11426

: 11426 Affliction: Poison Buildup (18.00%)

The katana also features a unique perk that applies poison to enemies after a successful deflect. The Affliction After Deflect engraving further boosts this playstyle. It’s ideal for Naoe’s kit and works well for stealth or crowd control due to the stagger effects of poison.

