The Shinobi's Fury Tanto in Assassin's Creed Shadows is a legendary weapon that you can unlock during the main story questline. It is a reward that you get for slaying one of the Onryos, specifically during the very first chapter of the game. This Tanto allows you to make enemies vulnerable after you hit their weakpoints and can be a great early game weapon.

Ad

This article will cover how to obtain the Shinobi's Fury Tanto in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

Note: This article contains spoilers related to the Golden Teppo storyline in AC Shadows. Proceed with caution.

How to get the Shinobi's Fury Tanto in Assassin's Creed Shadows

The Shinobi's Fury Tanto in Assassin's Creed Shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

The Shinobi's Fury Tanto is a legendary weapon for Naoe that you can obtain by slaying the Golden Teppo. She is one of the main targets that you must take out, along with the same woman who shoots Naoe during the prologue section of Assassin's Creed Shadows.

Ad

Trending

During your hunt for the Golden Teppo in the coastal town of Sakai in Izumi Settsu, you must make a few key decisions that will determine how fast you can take down your target. During the Tea Ceremony quest, you will have the option to confront either Otama or Wakasa and reveal them as the Golden Teppo.

The best way is to confront the latter, who will be revealed as your target. This will allow you to take her out without any hassle. If you decide to confront Otama instead, Wakasa will flee to Osaka Castle, and you will need to slowly make your way to her and take her out.

Ad

Once you have defeated the Golden Teppo, you will obtain the Shinobi's Fury Tanto in Assassin's Creed Shadows as a reward.

Check out our other articles related to Assassin's Creed Shadows:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Supratim Sarkar Supratim is a journalist, game reviewer and guides writer on gaming at Sportskeeda. He is a gamer and a geek with a degree in Graphics design and 3D Animation. His love for video game environments, especially the world of Teyvat, made him pursue a career in 3D Game Design.

When he is not busy defeating bosses in JRPGs or farming relics in Honkai Star Rail, you can find him grinding FPS games and trying to climb ranked ladders. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.