Should you confront Otama or Wakasa in Assassin's Creed Shadows?

When pursuing the hunt for the Golden Teppo in Assassin's Creed Shadows, you will encounter a series of tasks. During the main quest titled The Tea Ceremony, an in-game prompt will require you to confront either Otama or Wakasa as the suspect. Since the outcomes will provide a different progression, being aware of the best option is recommended.

This article highlights various aspects of confronting Otama or Wakasa in Assassin's Creed Shadows and the distinct outcomes that each encounter yields.

Confronting Otama or Wakasa in Assassin's Creed Shadows, both outcomes explored

In the Tea Ceremony quest, you must converse with various characters, including Otama and Wakasa. Although some of them exude positive vibes and Naoe does not regard them as the Golden Teppo, the quest concludes with a decision for you to select: to confront either Otama or Wakasa.

It is important to note that the real Golden Teppo is Wakasa. Since the narrative unfolds and diverges based on each decision, both outcomes are shown below:

What happens when you confront Wakasa

Eliminate Wakasa, the Golden Teppo, at her residence (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

When you select Wakasa, she approaches Naoe saying, "You have observed me with more than mere curiosity," and asks you for a conversation in a private area. Following this, the game reveals Wakasa as the Golden Teppo.

Afterward, the main quest titled "Drive the Point Home" starts, leading you to the Wakasa's residence. There, you can pick up the Teppo from the shelf mounted on the wall and confront Wakasa.

While the game presents two choices following this encounter, both ultimately end with the same conclusion: Naoe kills Wakasa aka the Golden Teppo.

What happens when you confront Otama

Chase and eliminate Otama (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

If you suspect and confront Otama as the Golden Teppo, the cutscene ends and she starts running away from Naoe. After chasing and eliminating her, you will discover she is not the target you were looking for. However, you will also learn she was as corrupt as a Daimyo. So, killing her was not a morally wrong decision.

Assassinate Wakasa at the Osaka Castle (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Then, a new quest begins called "Defensive Position", where you must travel to the Osaka Castle and assassinate Wakasa. Using Naoe's stealth capability, avoid other enemies in the area to eliminate the real Golden Teppo.

