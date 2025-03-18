7 best beginner tips for Assassin's Creed Shadows

Starting Assassin's Creed Shadows for the first time? Whether you're drawn to the stealthy elegance of Naoe, the Shinobi, or the raw power of Yasuke, the Samurai, mastering the game's mechanics early on will make your experience smoother. With its dual protagonists, deep combat system, and massive open world set in feudal Japan, Shadows introduces lots of new features that can be overwhelming for new players.

Here are seven essential beginner tips to help you get the most out of your journey in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

Listing best beginner tips for Assassin's Creed Shadows

1) Stealth for protagonists

Assassin's Creed Shadows is the 14th installment in AC series (Image via Ubisoft)

While Naoe is the obvious stealth expert, Yasuke isn’t completely incapable of sneaking around. He may not be as agile or silent, but he can still prone crawl, hide in the shadows, and use a bow for ranged stealth attacks. However, keep in mind that his takedowns are much louder and more brutal, so they will alert nearby enemies.

Unlike Naoe, he also doesn’t have Eagle Vision, but he can use the Observe mechanic to gather intel. Learning how to balance these differences will make your stealth runs more effective.

2) Clearing castles gives you exclusive gear

Naoe in the Assassin's Creed Shadows (Image via Ubisoft)

Like previous Assassin’s Creed games, enemy strongholds are a great place to farm for powerful weapons and armor. However, in Shadows, castles take this to the next level. These heavily guarded locations have one special loot chest per castle that contains unique, pre-determined gear.

Unlike other randomized loot in the game, these special chests can only be unlocked after defeating the castle’s Samurai Daisho. If you're looking for the best equipment, make sure to target castles strategically.

3) Use afflictions to weaken enemies

Stealth is key in this game (Image via Ubisoft)

Combat in Assassin’s Creed Shadows introduces a new affliction system, where certain weapons and attacks can inflict different debuffs on enemies.

Dazed : Enemies struggle to land attacks and react slower.

: Enemies struggle to land attacks and react slower. Bleeding : Deals a large burst of damage when fully built up.

: Deals a large burst of damage when fully built up. Poisoned : Inflicts continuous damage over time, causing enemies to interrupt their attacks.

: Inflicts continuous damage over time, causing enemies to interrupt their attacks. Knocked out: Leaves enemies unconscious, giving you the choice to finish them off or let them wake up later.

Using these afflictions strategically can turn the tide of battle in your favor, especially when facing tougher foes.

4) Naoe’s combat is different — Use her tools wisely

Naoe inventory in AC Shadows (Image via Ubisoft)

Naoe isn’t meant for prolonged head-on fights like Yasuke, but that doesn’t mean she’s defenseless. Instead of brute force, she relies on speed, agility, and specialized Shinobi tools. Her weapon of choice, the kusarigama, is excellent for crowd control and allows her to keep enemies at a distance.

She can also use smoke bombs to escape overwhelming situations. If you're playing as Naoe and find yourself in trouble, remember — your strength lies in mobility and deception, not raw power.

5) Your companions are more than just allies

A still from the cinematic trailer from Assassin's Creed Shadows (Image via Ubisoft)

Throughout the game, Naoe and Yasuke will also build up allies who call The Hideout their own. These allies aren't passive background figures — they actively contribute to fighting and stealth missions, providing you an advantage on harder-to-beat battles.

Even if you're in the Hideout, you can still talk with them and eavesdrop on dialogue between other characters, which provides further depth to the world. Spending time with your comrades rewards you both in combat and for story advancement.

6) Customize your hideout for extra perks

Customizing home in Assassin's Creed Shadows (Image via Ubisoft)

Your Hideout isn’t just a home base — it plays a key role in improving both Naoe and Yasuke’s abilities. You can customize different rooms to unlock helpful perks, such as:

Nando (Barracks): Reduces the cost of refilling your scouts.

Gallery: Lets you create and switch between custom loadouts.

Zashiki: Improves health restoration for both protagonists.

Upgrading these rooms will give you a huge advantage in combat and exploration, so don’t ignore your Hideout’s customization options.

7) Visit merchants every season for new items

A still from the Assassin's Creed Shadows (Image via Ubisoft)

Merchants in Assassin’s Creed games are usually forgettable, but in Shadows, they’re much more important. Different merchants specialize in different items, from cosmetics and weapons to armor and consumables. Even better, their stock refreshes every season, meaning new gear will become available over time.

Some merchants also sell exclusive items that can’t be found anywhere else. Checking in regularly will ensure you don’t miss out on rare and powerful gear.

