Sumi-e in Assassin’s Creed Shadows, explained

Sumi-e in Assassin’s Creed Shadows is more than just an artistic nod to Japanese culture — it plays a role in both exploration and progression. Ubisoft has always taken pride in historical accuracy, and with Shadows set in feudal Japan during the late Sengoku period, it’s no surprise that traditional Sumi-e ink paintings have found their way into the game.

That said, Sumi-e in Assassin’s Creed Shadows isn’t just about aesthetics; it’s tied to gameplay rewards and world-building, making it a unique and meaningful feature.

What is Sumi-e in Assassin’s Creed Shadows?

Sneak in well (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Sumi-e, in traditional Japanese art, is a one-color ink-painting technique used to create the simplest and barest of expressions, usually capturing nature and spiritual themes. Within Assassin's Creed Shadows, it manifests as a side objective focusing on watching and drawing wildlife.

In searching the nine regions of the game, the creatures will be seen at random roaming in the wild. When spotting one, the "Observe" button is displayed over the head of the creature.

Just hitting the button won't finalize the task, though. It takes creeping quietly up on them without scaring them away. If too quick or too noisy, the animal will run, and the opportunity must be waited out.

Triggering Sumi-e in AC Shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Once close enough, the Observe prompt will reappear, allowing the player to trigger a short cutscene where Naoe or Yasuke sketches the animal in Sumi-e style. While both protagonists can complete these objectives, Naoe’s agility and stealth make her far better suited for it, whereas Yasuke’s heavy armor and bulk make sneaking much tougher.

What do you get from Sumi-e objectives?

Completing a Sumi-e painting isn’t just about collecting artwork — it comes with tangible gameplay rewards. Players will earn XP and unlock the sketched painting as a decorative piece for their hideout. Additionally, in some cases, players will also have the option to place the observed animal in their hideout, making it feel even more alive and dynamic.

Why Sumi-e is a great addition to Shadows

Glimpse of Sumi-e in Assassin’s Creed Shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

With Assassin’s Creed Shadows being heavily focused on combat, stealth, and RPG elements, the Sumi-e system offers a peaceful and immersive side activity. It’s a chance for players to slow down, appreciate the world, and engage with Japanese culture beyond just fighting and assassinations.

The inclusion of Sumi-e in Assassin’s Creed Shadows reinforces Ubisoft’s commitment to historical authenticity while giving players a meaningful and rewarding break from the game’s more intense moments.

