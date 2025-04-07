How to obtain the Last Breath Bow in Assassin's Creed Shadows

The Last Breath Bow in Assassin's Creed Shadows is a story-locked reward, and if you're progressing naturally through the campaign, you can’t miss it. Unlike most other gear that shows up through exploration or optional quests, this one gets handed to you directly, and it’s got some serious firepower to back up its name.

Ad

Here’s how and exactly when you get the legendary bow in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

Location and how to find the Last Breath Bow in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Last Breath Bow's whereabouts in AC Shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Ubisoft)

You'll acquire the Last Breath Bow after finishing the Requiem for Rokkaku quest. This mission is brief but crucial as it occurs directly after the main story fight in which you kill Akechi Kagemitsu — the boss connected with the mission Showdown in Sakamoto. Once Kagemitsu is out of the way, head directly to Sakamoto Tower, found in the southeastern part of Mount Hiei located in Omi Province.

Ad

Trending

You’ll find Shotei waiting there. Speak with him, and that brief dialogue automatically wraps up the Requiem for Rokkaku quest. You don’t need to fight anyone or complete objectives — just let the cutscenes play out. During the exchange, Shotei refers to the Last Breath Bow as a Rokkaku family heirloom, and he passes it on to Yasuke.

Read also — How to obtain the Violet Night Katana in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Ad

Quest unlock requirements

Last Breath Bow's info (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Ubisoft)

You won’t see the Requiem for Rokkaku quest until you’ve finished the major story mission Showdown in Sakamoto, and taken down Kagemitsu. Once that’s done, the side quest becomes available under the People of Omi section in your Objectives Board. It's listed under Shotei, and all you need to do is activate it to start tracking the location.

Ad

What you get from this quest

Completing the Requiem for Rokkaku quest will land you a couple of solid rewards aside from just the legendary bow. Here's what you'll walk away with:

Last Breath (Legendary Bow)

Affliction on Headshot (Engraving)

Shooting Range (Outdoor Cosmetic item)

1000 XP

The mission might be short and story-focused, but the rewards are worth showing up for, especially if you’re building Yasuke into a mixed-combat stealth beast.

Ad

Stats at Level 60

At Level 60, which is the cap for both gear and player level in Assassin’s Creed Shadows, it hits the following numbers:

Weapon DPS: 4155

4155 Posture DPS / Headshot DPS: 12188

12188 Ability DPS: 19944

Check out — Assassin's Creed Shadows: How to complete Topple the Traitor main quest

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishi Pallav Rishi is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. With a background in civil engineering, his passion for gaming and technology began with his childhood memories of playing Snow Bros. with his father. During his college years, he juggled late-night tech reviews with playing titles like FIFA, Counter-Strike, and Valorant, even competing in tournaments for these games.



When he’s not diving into the gaming world, Rishi enjoys strumming his guitar, blending his love for music with his creative pursuits. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.